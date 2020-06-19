Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.