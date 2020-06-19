Last month, WalletHub did a study on the effects of COVID-19 on working mothers. This month, in light of Father’s Day, they’ve released a similar study on working dads.
“Traditionally, dads have been the breadwinners and moms have been the caregivers,” Hofstra University Assistant Professor Nicholas Salter, Ph.D. said. “Nowadays, though, more fathers want to be active parents and push back against this old-fashioned idea.”
According to Salter, people sometimes look down on dads for taking time off work to be with their children.
“People often expect mothers to do this, and mothers get less backlash at work when they do,” Salter said. “Therefore, although men are advantaged in many ways when it comes to the workplace, as fathers they are often disadvantaged if they want to be active parents in a way that may impact their work.”
Even though Oklahoma has some of the best child-care in the nation, the report from WalletHub’s study begins on an odd note. Male life expectancy in Oklahoma is ranked 46 in the nation and 49 for men who are uninsured. This might not be surprising, considering the percentage of Oklahoma men that are physically active ranks 43rd.
“Making time to take a walk and disconnect from work can help improve several physical and mental health areas. In addition, there are many physical activities that most men can do for free, such as jogging, body-weight resistance exercises,” George Mason University Industrial and Organizational Psychology Adjunct Professor Rebecca Thompson, Ph.D. said. “Further, improving one’s health can lower the risk of costly health issues in the future.”
According to WalletHub, an Oklahoma man’s average working hours per day ranks 45 in the nation.
“For those who are essential workers or those who facing unstable work or unemployment, the challenges are even more urgent and complex,” Author of Parents Who Lead Alyssa Westring, Ph.D. added. “Making sure that their family has the financial resources to maintain a safe and healthy home environment is the priority.”
Oklahoma is also ranked 42nd in the nation for the percentage of dads present, living in poverty with children under 18 years of age, according to WalletHub.
According to Salter, striking the right balance between career and family is not only important for the father’s sake, but also for modeling behavior for the children.
“A lot of this comes down to boundary-setting,” Salter said. “If you are thinking about your job while playing with your kid and also thinking about your family while at work, you are not fully invested in either.”
According to Salter, as the pandemic appears to be more of a long-term situation, with many parents working from home, families need to be working together to meet the needs of the home and family.
“There needs to be more discussion about the equal distribution of childcare and housework,” Salter said. “Doing this will help not only both parents but also the kids too, because they are watching and learning from everything they see.”
