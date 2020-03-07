Retirement Living wanted to know what states are the best and worst for retirees, so they conducted a study reviewing cost of living, cost of care, percentage of the population over 65, and surveyed over 1,500 consumers across the nation about how they would rate their state.
The results are in. Oklahoma ranked 13th for retirement in the country, scoring higher than neighboring states Texas, Kansas, and Colorado.
“Deciding where to retire is a very personal decision,” according to the article. “Our worst 10 states for retirement can help you avoid living in a location that’s not optimal for the activities you want to pursue or your budget. The best 10 states for retirement give you some great options to start your research. You need to weigh the attributes of each state according to your priorities to find the best area to retire.”
Oklahoma’s score breakdown:
Percent of population over 65 - 15.7 percent
Livability (ratings by taking median income and average home price into consideration) - 0.38
Assisted Living Cost - $3,100
Retirement Living Rating - 6.21
Retirement Living ranked the top ten best, which include Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, and Arizona.
The top ten worst states are California, New York, Alaska, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Colorado, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Oregon, and Washington, according to the study.
For the full report, visit retirementliving.com.
