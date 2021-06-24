Virtual environments are difficult in which to teach complex math concepts. As such, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) will host a free one-day math workshop for middle school students in Woodward.
Designed for students entering grades seven through nine in the fall of 2021, the workshop, led by President Frank Wang, will help them catch up on math concepts that have proven difficult to teach virtually.
The Woodward workshop will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at High Plains Technology Center. Lunch will be provided.
To register visit the website at ossm.edu/ossms-one-day-match-workshops-for-middle-school-students.
OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to juniors and seniors across the state. Created through legislative action in 1983, the two-year residential public high school serves all Oklahoma schools and students through statewide math contests, day workshops for students, residential summer academies for students, teacher professional development workshops and outreach activities for students of varying ages.
OSSM also has six regional locations as well as a virtual program through which students participate in a one-to-three year scholastic program while maintaining their local high school affiliation.
For more information call 405-521-6436 or visit www.ossm.edu.
