Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma’s Secretary of Agriculture, was on campus Thursday morning to speak to students in agriculture classes at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
She told those in Herod Hall Auditorium that an important thing she learned in her office during the height of the pandemic was that many people in the general population don’t have a deep understanding of agricultural production, and a major effort should be made to intentionally engage consumers to educate them about how food is produced and delivered to the market.
She said people often don’t like the idea of certain aspects of animal production such as large cattle feedlots and cages used in poultry production, but when food wasn’t available during the pandemic, she and her office staff were able to have conversations with consumers about how the supply chain works within agriculture.
Arthur told students that, when she was younger, she never thought she’d be serving as the state’s agricultural leader, and she felt that she was no different than students today who participate in agricultural organizations such as 4-H and FFA, and various other production agriculture endeavors.
She urged students to pursue and develop varied interests because it can help them get jobs after graduation. She also encouraged them to develop and utilize their personal networks to seek internships in multiple areas of interest to explore occupations within the industry they could see themselves pursuing in the future.
When seeking employment, she said students should create resumes specifically tailored toward a desired position and include references who could speak directly toward their suitability in that area of interest
