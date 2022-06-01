"Second Chances," a romantic comedy filmed entirely in Oklahoma, will make its theatrical premiere at the Lakeside Cinema 6 in Woodward beginning June 3.
A romantic comedy, shot entirely in Oklahoma's Plaza District, concerns the characters surrounding a thrift store, aptly named Second Chances. The lead character, Jimi, is a young girl attempting to meddle in other's love lives, while trying to manage her own.
“Second Chances” is appropriate for all ages.
The film is directed by Rick Walker (“Sam and Janet” and “The Fun Park” and stars OU Drama School graduate Allyson Cristofaro as Jimi.
Also in the cast is Thesa Loving, Page Kriet and Bud Elder.
Story is by Walker and Jacie Quillen.
Elder, former “Discover Oklahoma” producer also serves as a co producer of the film and is thrilled to see it premiere in Woodward.
“I made many, many friends in Woodward and know it is a perfect place for our little film to debut, he said. “It’s a town where a film representing family values and romance will find its audience.”
