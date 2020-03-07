OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) is pleased to announce its second annual Oklahoma Farm-to-Table Family Festival to be held Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will experience the rich agricultural heritage of America from colonial times to the modern day, with hands-on activities and freshly cooked food for all. This event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City, with activities on the OHC grounds as well as inside. The festival is free and open to the public.
There will be more than 20 exhibitors and vendors on-site to engage visitors and provide free, hands-on activities. Samples of healthy snacks, Dutch oven cooking, chuck wagon cooking and wholesome products from a local farmer’s market will be offered. Livestock such as milk cows, oxen and ducks will be roaming the grounds. Also present will be the legendary draft horses from the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, an Oklahoma Historical Society historic site.
A number of craft activities and instructional presentations also will be part of this festival. The Tower Gardeners will present a compact aeroponic gardening system that shortens the distance from farm to table to just a few steps. Craftsman Preston Ware will offer a woodworking demonstration using a lathe. In addition, the Oklahoma Pork Council has donated a smoker to be given away in a public drawing. While enjoying the festival, attendees are encouraged to visit all of the museum galleries inside the OHC.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.