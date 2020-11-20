Shattuck wins big

Jadyn Frazier of Shattuck catches this pass from Caden Laverty in first-quarter action Friday night against Okeene. Laverty and Frazier connected on four touchdown passes in the Indians 60-8 home win over the Whippets in the second round of the Class B football playoffs. Shattuck plays Alex next Friday in the third round. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Football

Friday's playoff games

Class 6A-1

Tulsa Union 26, Broken Arrow 14

Jenks 63, Norman North 16

Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22

Owasso 45, Mustang 7

Class 6A-II

Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7

Stillwater 49, Star Spencer 17

Bixby 63, Del City 27

Midwest City 26, Tulsa Washington 7

Class 5A

Bishop McGuinness 41, Duncan 21

McAlester 47, Pryor 0

El Reno 41, Piedmont 14

Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0

Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14

Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39

Coweta 44, East Central 14

Class 4A

Poteau 52, Skiatook 27

Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34

Blanchard 47, Tecuseh 6

Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0

Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21

Cushing 34, Weatherford 30

Class 3A

Kingston 35, Perkins 21

Stigler 42, Vinita 14

Holland Hall 52, Checotah 0

Lincoln Christian 61, Tulsa Central 12

Heritage Hall 49, Plainview 21

Verdigris 27, Berryhill 21

Anadarko 28, Sulphur 14

Kingfisher 51, Lone Grove 41

Class 2A

Community Christian 35, Davis 7

Eufaula 32, Antlers 12

Keys 16, Cascia Hall 14

Frederick 49, Christian Heritage 20

Vian 46, Atoka 7

Beggs 50, Morris 6

Chandler 54, Meeker 19

Metro Christian 47, Rejoice Christian 0

Spiro 14, Idabel 12

Jones 50, Luther 20

Washington 49, Purcell 7

Oklahoma Christian 70, Kellyville 41

Victory Christian 60, Sperry 28

Marlow 70, Bethel 33

Class A

Mooreland 34, Minco 15

Cashion 42, Elmore City-Pernell 0

Woodland 40, Commerce 14

Thomas 49, Cordell 22

Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23

Texhoma 25, Hobart 7

Gore 37, Allen 6

Wewoka 66, Mounds 7

Pawnee 66, Quapaw 28

Ringling 33 Oklahoma Bible 7

Colcord 41, Konawa 18

Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7

Class B

Turpin 32, Ringwood 16

Balko-Forgan 24, Cherokee 20

Regent Prep 67, Barnsdall 16

Pioneer 52, Drumright 6

Summit Christian 67, Webbers Falls 18

Shattuck 58, Okeene 8

Davenport 42, Garber 34

Alex 38, Empire 20

Covington-Douglas 54, Depew 20

Tipton 62, Caddo 43

Quinton 36, Arkoma 13

Waurika 58, Southwest Covenant 36

Class C

Buffalo 38, Boise City 6

Medford 52, Maud 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Sharon-Mutual 6

Tyrone 61, Fox 6

Midway 60, Bowlegs 0

Waynoka 52, Maysville 16

Girls Basketball

Corn Bible Academy 46, Sweetwater 22

Boys basketball

Lomega 75, Burlington 37

