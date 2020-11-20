Football
Friday's playoff games
Class 6A-1
Tulsa Union 26, Broken Arrow 14
Jenks 63, Norman North 16
Edmond Santa Fe 56, Westmoore 22
Owasso 45, Mustang 7
Class 6A-II
Choctaw 20, Putnam North 7
Stillwater 49, Star Spencer 17
Bixby 63, Del City 27
Midwest City 26, Tulsa Washington 7
Class 5A
Bishop McGuinness 41, Duncan 21
McAlester 47, Pryor 0
El Reno 41, Piedmont 14
Bishop Kelley 35, Tahlequah 0
Carl Albert 49, Ardmore 14
Guthrie 42, Lawton MacArthur 39
Coweta 44, East Central 14
Class 4A
Poteau 52, Skiatook 27
Bristow 35, Broken Bow 34
Blanchard 47, Tecuseh 6
Wagoner 56, Sallisaw 0
Tuttle 31, Newcastle 21
Cushing 34, Weatherford 30
Class 3A
Kingston 35, Perkins 21
Stigler 42, Vinita 14
Holland Hall 52, Checotah 0
Lincoln Christian 61, Tulsa Central 12
Heritage Hall 49, Plainview 21
Verdigris 27, Berryhill 21
Anadarko 28, Sulphur 14
Kingfisher 51, Lone Grove 41
Class 2A
Community Christian 35, Davis 7
Eufaula 32, Antlers 12
Keys 16, Cascia Hall 14
Frederick 49, Christian Heritage 20
Vian 46, Atoka 7
Beggs 50, Morris 6
Chandler 54, Meeker 19
Metro Christian 47, Rejoice Christian 0
Spiro 14, Idabel 12
Jones 50, Luther 20
Washington 49, Purcell 7
Oklahoma Christian 70, Kellyville 41
Victory Christian 60, Sperry 28
Marlow 70, Bethel 33
Class A
Mooreland 34, Minco 15
Cashion 42, Elmore City-Pernell 0
Woodland 40, Commerce 14
Thomas 49, Cordell 22
Tonkawa 28, Dibble 23
Texhoma 25, Hobart 7
Gore 37, Allen 6
Wewoka 66, Mounds 7
Pawnee 66, Quapaw 28
Ringling 33 Oklahoma Bible 7
Colcord 41, Konawa 18
Morrison 30, Oklahoma Union 7
Class B
Turpin 32, Ringwood 16
Balko-Forgan 24, Cherokee 20
Regent Prep 67, Barnsdall 16
Pioneer 52, Drumright 6
Summit Christian 67, Webbers Falls 18
Shattuck 58, Okeene 8
Davenport 42, Garber 34
Alex 38, Empire 20
Covington-Douglas 54, Depew 20
Tipton 62, Caddo 43
Quinton 36, Arkoma 13
Waurika 58, Southwest Covenant 36
Class C
Buffalo 38, Boise City 6
Medford 52, Maud 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Sharon-Mutual 6
Tyrone 61, Fox 6
Midway 60, Bowlegs 0
Waynoka 52, Maysville 16
Girls Basketball
Corn Bible Academy 46, Sweetwater 22
Boys basketball
Lomega 75, Burlington 37
