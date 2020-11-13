Friday's playoff games
Class C
SM 48, Grandfield 0
Waynoka 58, Paoli 6
Buffalo 46, Ryan 0
Medford 50, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville 12
Tyrone 47, Temple 0
Fox 52, Geary 42
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Christian 31
Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26
Maud 46, Copan 0
Class B
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Garber 54, Foyil 8
Okeene 28, Canton 0
Turpin 54, Waukomis 30
Seiling 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 18
Snyder 72, Strother 28
Southwest Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0
Weleetka 48, Watts 0
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6
Drumright 46, Yale 28
Arkoma 48, Porum 0
Depew 46, Olive 0
Class A
Mooreland 38, Mangum 13
Dibble 43, Watonga 32
Apache 32, Fairview 22
Minco 34, Merritt 0
Hobart 48, Sayre 12
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22
Allen 28, Porter 21
Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20
Wayne 20, Hinton 16
Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13
Oklahoma Bible 51, Healdton 14
Commerce 30, Chelsea 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6
Warner 49, Savana 0
Class 2A
Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27
Prague 46, Blackwell 32
Jones 42, Chisholm 8
Kellyville 60, Hennessey 27
Chandler 49, Alva 14
Bethel 27, Comanche 0
Keys 50, Hugo 26
Davis 40, Holdenville 8
Meeker 26, Perry 19
Victory Christian 46, Salina 7
Class 3A
Berryhill 35, Seminole 0
Perkins 56, Pauls Valley 7
Tulsa Central 74, Locust Grove 18
Checotah 47, Inola 17
Plainview 41, McLoud 6
Lone Grove 47, Mt. Saint Mary 7
Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8
Class 4A
Ada 47, Elk City 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Clinton 38, Harrah 13
Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Cushing 41, Bethany 17
Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
Hilldale 42, Miami 0
Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21
Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7
Class 5A
Piedmont 35, Noble 14
Duncan 21, Eisenhower 3
Ardmore 35, Woodward 14
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34
Claremore 36, East Central 28
Tahlequah 34, Tulsa Edison 29
Pryor 60, Tulsa Rogers 26
Class 6A
Jenks 51, Moore 19
Mustang 42, Yukon 21
Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24
Tulsa Union 55, Enid 0
Norman North 42, Norman 34
Del City 41, Ponca City 7
Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0
Booker T. Washington 56, Lawton 14
Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6
