Mooreland advances

Mooreland quarterback Carter Sampson (7) picks up some yards against Mangum in the Class A football playoffs Friday night. Mooreland won the game 38-13 and will play in the second round at Minco next Friday. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's playoff games

Class C

SM 48, Grandfield 0

Waynoka 58, Paoli 6

Buffalo 46, Ryan 0

Medford 50, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville 12

Tyrone 47, Temple 0

Fox 52, Geary 42

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Christian 31

Fox 52, Geary 42

Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26

Maud 46, Copan 0

Class B

Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Garber 54, Foyil 8

Okeene 28, Canton 0

Turpin 54, Waukomis 30

Seiling 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 18

Snyder 72, Strother 28

Southwest Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0

Weleetka 48, Watts 0

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6

Drumright 46, Yale 28

Arkoma 48, Porum 0

Depew 46, Olive 0

Class A

Mooreland 38, Mangum 13

Dibble 43, Watonga 32

Apache 32, Fairview 22

Minco 34, Merritt 0

Hobart 48, Sayre 12

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22

Allen 28, Porter 21

Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20

Wayne 20, Hinton 16

Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13

Oklahoma Bible 51, Healdton 14

Commerce 30, Chelsea 6

Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6

Warner 49, Savana 0

Class 2A

Luther 35, Crossings Christian 27

Prague 46, Blackwell 32

Jones 42, Chisholm 8

Kellyville 60, Hennessey 27

Chandler 49, Alva 14

Bethel 27, Comanche 0

Keys 50, Hugo 26

Davis 40, Holdenville 8

Meeker 26, Perry 19

Victory Christian 46, Salina 7

Class 3A

Berryhill 35, Seminole 0

Perkins 56, Pauls Valley 7

Tulsa Central 74, Locust Grove 18

Checotah 47, Inola 17

Plainview 41, McLoud 6

Lone Grove 47, Mt. Saint Mary 7

Kingfisher 49, Dickson 8

Class 4A

Ada 47, Elk City 7

Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14

Clinton 38, Harrah 13

Blanchard 54, Elgin 7

Cushing 41, Bethany 17

Cache 49, Tecumseh 41

Hilldale 42, Miami 0

Grove 41, Muldrow 13

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7

Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21

Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7

Class 5A

Piedmont 35, Noble 14

Duncan 21, Eisenhower 3

Ardmore 35, Woodward 14

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa 34

Claremore 36, East Central 28

Tahlequah 34, Tulsa Edison 29

Pryor 60, Tulsa Rogers 26

Class 6A

Jenks 51, Moore 19

Mustang 42, Yukon 21

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24

Tulsa Union 55, Enid 0

Norman North 42, Norman 34

Del City 41, Ponca City 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0

Booker T. Washington 56, Lawton 14

Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you