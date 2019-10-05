scoreboard

Woodward's Trystan Hammontree makes a tackle in Friday's District 5A-2 game against Bishop McGuinness at Boomer Stadium. McGuinness won the game 56-20. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Thursday's games

Barnsdall 33, Owasso JV 0

Classen 52, Capitol Hill 20

Hollis 34, Maysville 16

Paoli 46, Wilson 0

Pryor 51, Tulsa Rogers 6

Quinton 60, Cave Springs 18

Shattuck 49, Carnegie 6

Tulsa Edison 33, Bishop Kelley 14

Turpin 54, Beaver 20

Friday's games

Ada 42, McAlester 26

Adair 66, Wyandotte 0

Alex 70, Empire 12

Anadarko 24, Newcastle 17

Apache 27, Walters 21

Ardmore 28, Altus 0

Atoka 57, Heavener 26

Beggs 71, Caney Valley 0

Berryhill 62, Locust Grove 6

Bethany 28, Harrah 0

Bixby 31, Booker T. Washington 0

Blanchard 34, McLoud 0

Bridge Creek 37, Mount St. Mary 6

Bristow 45, Oologah 21

Broken Arrow 35, Norman 13

Broken Bow 30, Hilldale 10

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Ringwood 14

Cache 38, Chickasha 20

Canadian 56, Porum 6

Canton 42, Waukomis 22

Casady 34, Irving Cistercian, Texas 6

Cascia Hall 36, Jay 0

Cashion 44, Elmore City 0

Catoosa 26, Miami 20

Central 34, Muldrow 26

Central High 58, Cyril 32

Central Sallisaw 47, Savanna 19

Chandler 47, Kellyville 13

Checotah 50, Okmulgee 18

Chisholm 57, Alva 12

Choctaw 58, Putnam City 7

Claremore 55, Tulsa East Central 15

Claremore Christian 54, Immanuel Lutheran 6

Cleveland 41, McLain/TSST 20

Clinton 14, Weatherford 7

Collinsville 49, Memorial 0

Comanche 27, Coalgate 0

Commerce 44, Colcord 20

Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0

Coweta 33, Durant 16

Coyle 52, Bray-Doyle 6

Crossings Christian School 41, Crescent 14

Deer Creek 17, Lawton 14, OT

Del City 50, Putnam West 6

Dewar 34, Davenport 14

Dewey 62, Haskell 45

Dibble 33, Rush Springs 7

Dickson 54, Marietta 7

Duncan 48, Western Heights 6

Eisenhower 58, OKC Northwest 0

Elgin 49, Elk City 20

Eufaula 40, Hartshorne 6

Fairview 25, Hooker 14

Fox 44, Grandfield 32

Glenpool 22, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Gore 28, Hulbert 18

Guthrie 48, Guymon 7

Heritage Hall 50, John Marshall 14

Hinton 20, Merritt 13

Holland Hall 37, Keys (Park Hill) 7

Hominy 54, Drumright 0

Hugo 47, Antlers 0

Idabel 55, Tulsa Webster 8

Inola 37, Sequoyah-Claremore 14

Jenks 62, Enid 10

Jones 41, Meeker 14

Keota 30, Wetumka 24

Kingfisher 29, Mannford 14

Kingston 56, Tishomingo 6

Konawa 65, Liberty 14

Laverne 60, Cherokee 34

Lexington 34, Star Spencer 26

Life Christian 38, Cross Christian Academy 14

Lincoln Christian 51, Seminole 8

Lindsay 20, Davis 14

Lone Grove 49, Douglass 14

MacArthur 38, OKC Southeast 0

Mangum 36, Frederick 12

Marlow 28, Pauls Valley 7

McGuinness 56, Woodward 20

Medford 64, Welch 0

Metro Christian 59, Chouteau-Mazie 7

Midway 54, Bowlegs 0

Minco 39, Watonga 12

Moore 56, Norman North 21

Mooreland 66, Oklahoma Christian Academy 28

Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Corn Bible Academy 14

Muskogee 54, Sand Springs 6

Mustang 23, Union 21

NOAH 26, Oklahoma Bible 20, 2OT

Noble 72, El Reno 62

Nowata 44, Chelsea 23

OKC Patriots 24, Warner 14

Okemah 50, Holdenville 16

Oklahoma Christian School 31, Newkirk 6

Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0

Owasso 44, Edmond North 0

Pawhuska 48, Tonkawa 7

Pawnee 56, Woodland 16

Perkins-Tryon 49, Blackwell 7

Perry 58, Hennessey 0

Piedmont 10, Carl Albert 6

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 30, Geary 6

Plainview 63, Bethel 21

Ponca City 21, Shawnee 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Balko 0

Porter Consolidated 34, Talihina 18

Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7

Prague 62, Henryetta 41

Putnam North 36, Southmoore 10

Quapaw 68, Afton 30

Regent Prep 54, Yale 8

Rejoice Christian School 48, Fairland 12

Ringling 49, Healdton 0

Salina 14, Kansas 6

Sallisaw 47, Stilwell 21

Sapulpa 55, Bartlesville 40

Sasakwa 64, Webbers Falls 14

Sayre 18, Cordell 0

Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Sequoyah Tahlequah 54, Pocola 6

Sharon-Mutual 60, Tyrone 32

Southwest Covenant 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 12

Sperry 57, Kiefer 7

Spiro 54, Westville 8

Stigler 31, Roland 0

Stillwater 49, Midwest City 14

Stratford 47, Crooked Oak 14

Stroud 42, Wewoka 38

Sulphur 41, Purcell 7

Summit Christian 51, Olive 6

Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22

Tecumseh 64, Cushing 41

Thomas Fay Custer 16, Texhoma 8

Timberlake 40, Boise City 36

Tipton 48, Thackerville 0

Tuttle 55, Madill 7

Velma-Alma 56, Snyder 12

Verdigris 46, Vinita 9

Vian 45, Panama 6

Victory Christian 48, Morris 26

Wagoner 49, Grove 10

Watts 68, Arkoma 18

Waurika 64, Caddo 12

Wayne 69, Mounds 48

Waynoka 32, Buffalo 30

Weleetka 58, Depew 36

Wellston 70, Okeene 46

Westmoore 33, Edmond Memorial 26

Wilburton 34, Valliant 18

Wilson 14, Maud 9

Wynnewood 43, Allen 26

Yukon 31, Edmond Santa Fe 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Maysville vs. Temple, ccd.

