Thursday's games
Barnsdall 33, Owasso JV 0
Classen 52, Capitol Hill 20
Hollis 34, Maysville 16
Paoli 46, Wilson 0
Pryor 51, Tulsa Rogers 6
Quinton 60, Cave Springs 18
Shattuck 49, Carnegie 6
Tulsa Edison 33, Bishop Kelley 14
Turpin 54, Beaver 20
Friday's games
Ada 42, McAlester 26
Adair 66, Wyandotte 0
Alex 70, Empire 12
Anadarko 24, Newcastle 17
Apache 27, Walters 21
Ardmore 28, Altus 0
Atoka 57, Heavener 26
Beggs 71, Caney Valley 0
Berryhill 62, Locust Grove 6
Bethany 28, Harrah 0
Bixby 31, Booker T. Washington 0
Blanchard 34, McLoud 0
Bridge Creek 37, Mount St. Mary 6
Bristow 45, Oologah 21
Broken Arrow 35, Norman 13
Broken Bow 30, Hilldale 10
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Ringwood 14
Cache 38, Chickasha 20
Canadian 56, Porum 6
Canton 42, Waukomis 22
Casady 34, Irving Cistercian, Texas 6
Cascia Hall 36, Jay 0
Cashion 44, Elmore City 0
Catoosa 26, Miami 20
Central 34, Muldrow 26
Central High 58, Cyril 32
Central Sallisaw 47, Savanna 19
Chandler 47, Kellyville 13
Checotah 50, Okmulgee 18
Chisholm 57, Alva 12
Choctaw 58, Putnam City 7
Claremore 55, Tulsa East Central 15
Claremore Christian 54, Immanuel Lutheran 6
Cleveland 41, McLain/TSST 20
Clinton 14, Weatherford 7
Collinsville 49, Memorial 0
Comanche 27, Coalgate 0
Commerce 44, Colcord 20
Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0
Coweta 33, Durant 16
Coyle 52, Bray-Doyle 6
Crossings Christian School 41, Crescent 14
Deer Creek 17, Lawton 14, OT
Del City 50, Putnam West 6
Dewar 34, Davenport 14
Dewey 62, Haskell 45
Dibble 33, Rush Springs 7
Dickson 54, Marietta 7
Duncan 48, Western Heights 6
Eisenhower 58, OKC Northwest 0
Elgin 49, Elk City 20
Eufaula 40, Hartshorne 6
Fairview 25, Hooker 14
Fox 44, Grandfield 32
Glenpool 22, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Gore 28, Hulbert 18
Guthrie 48, Guymon 7
Heritage Hall 50, John Marshall 14
Hinton 20, Merritt 13
Holland Hall 37, Keys (Park Hill) 7
Hominy 54, Drumright 0
Hugo 47, Antlers 0
Idabel 55, Tulsa Webster 8
Inola 37, Sequoyah-Claremore 14
Jenks 62, Enid 10
Jones 41, Meeker 14
Keota 30, Wetumka 24
Kingfisher 29, Mannford 14
Kingston 56, Tishomingo 6
Konawa 65, Liberty 14
Laverne 60, Cherokee 34
Lexington 34, Star Spencer 26
Life Christian 38, Cross Christian Academy 14
Lincoln Christian 51, Seminole 8
Lindsay 20, Davis 14
Lone Grove 49, Douglass 14
MacArthur 38, OKC Southeast 0
Mangum 36, Frederick 12
Marlow 28, Pauls Valley 7
McGuinness 56, Woodward 20
Medford 64, Welch 0
Metro Christian 59, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Midway 54, Bowlegs 0
Minco 39, Watonga 12
Moore 56, Norman North 21
Mooreland 66, Oklahoma Christian Academy 28
Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Corn Bible Academy 14
Muskogee 54, Sand Springs 6
Mustang 23, Union 21
NOAH 26, Oklahoma Bible 20, 2OT
Noble 72, El Reno 62
Nowata 44, Chelsea 23
OKC Patriots 24, Warner 14
Okemah 50, Holdenville 16
Oklahoma Christian School 31, Newkirk 6
Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0
Owasso 44, Edmond North 0
Pawhuska 48, Tonkawa 7
Pawnee 56, Woodland 16
Perkins-Tryon 49, Blackwell 7
Perry 58, Hennessey 0
Piedmont 10, Carl Albert 6
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 30, Geary 6
Plainview 63, Bethel 21
Ponca City 21, Shawnee 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Balko 0
Porter Consolidated 34, Talihina 18
Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7
Prague 62, Henryetta 41
Putnam North 36, Southmoore 10
Quapaw 68, Afton 30
Regent Prep 54, Yale 8
Rejoice Christian School 48, Fairland 12
Ringling 49, Healdton 0
Salina 14, Kansas 6
Sallisaw 47, Stilwell 21
Sapulpa 55, Bartlesville 40
Sasakwa 64, Webbers Falls 14
Sayre 18, Cordell 0
Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Sequoyah Tahlequah 54, Pocola 6
Sharon-Mutual 60, Tyrone 32
Southwest Covenant 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 12
Sperry 57, Kiefer 7
Spiro 54, Westville 8
Stigler 31, Roland 0
Stillwater 49, Midwest City 14
Stratford 47, Crooked Oak 14
Stroud 42, Wewoka 38
Sulphur 41, Purcell 7
Summit Christian 51, Olive 6
Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22
Tecumseh 64, Cushing 41
Thomas Fay Custer 16, Texhoma 8
Timberlake 40, Boise City 36
Tipton 48, Thackerville 0
Tuttle 55, Madill 7
Velma-Alma 56, Snyder 12
Verdigris 46, Vinita 9
Vian 45, Panama 6
Victory Christian 48, Morris 26
Wagoner 49, Grove 10
Watts 68, Arkoma 18
Waurika 64, Caddo 12
Wayne 69, Mounds 48
Waynoka 32, Buffalo 30
Weleetka 58, Depew 36
Wellston 70, Okeene 46
Westmoore 33, Edmond Memorial 26
Wilburton 34, Valliant 18
Wilson 14, Maud 9
Wynnewood 43, Allen 26
Yukon 31, Edmond Santa Fe 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Maysville vs. Temple, ccd.
