Class C
Timberlake 62, Geary 6
Waynoka 46, Ryan 0
Tipton 54, Medford 6
Maud 60, Oaks 8
Thackerville 54, Coyle 8
Wesleyan Christian 51, Graham-Dustin 28
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12
Maysville 36, Wilson-Henryetta 30
Class B
Hollis 50, Cherokee 0
Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16
Wetumka 80, Yale 34
Velma Alma 50, Canton 0
Caddo 46, Arkoma 0
Seiling 70, Wilson 6
Pioneer 40, Davenport 6
Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0
Quinton 54, Welch 6
Dewar 78, Gans 20
Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22
Oklahoma Bible Academy 64, Balko-Forgan 22
Waurika 42, Southwest Covenant 24
Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14
Class A
Farview 60, Snyder 0
Mooreland 64, Mangum 19
Stroud 52, Chelsea 14
Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Hooker 48, Apache 16
Gore 63, Fairland 6
Colcord 47, Haskell 0
Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22
Christian Heritage 28, Stratford 6
Commerce 39, Pocola 18
Wynnewood 26, Minco 20
Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6
Ringling 36, Cashion 12
Class 2A
Idabel 42, Warner 7
Vian 52, Spiro 7
Washington 54, Atoka 7
Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12
Frederick 12, Davis 6
Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14
Class 3A
Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19
Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27
Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14
Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27
Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6
Perkins 49, Marlow 0
Class 4A
Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0
Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7
Wagoner 31, Ada 0
Clinton 34, Bethany 27 (overtime)
Elk City 28, Newcastle 21
Poteau 48, Miami 12
Class 5A
McAlester 27, Collinsville 14
Carl Albert 45, MacArthur 7
Guthrie 17, Elgin 0
Bishop McGuinness 46, El Reno 24
Del City 41, Bishop Kelley 14
