Class C

Timberlake 62, Geary 6

Waynoka 46, Ryan 0

Tipton 54, Medford 6

Maud 60, Oaks 8

Thackerville 54, Coyle 8

Wesleyan Christian 51, Graham-Dustin 28

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12

Maysville 36, Wilson-Henryetta 30

Class B

Hollis 50, Cherokee 0

Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16

Wetumka 80, Yale 34

Velma Alma 50, Canton 0

Caddo 46, Arkoma 0

Seiling 70, Wilson 6

Pioneer 40, Davenport 6

Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0

Quinton 54, Welch 6

Dewar 78, Gans 20

Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22

Oklahoma Bible Academy 64, Balko-Forgan 22

Waurika 42, Southwest Covenant 24

Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14

Class A

Farview 60, Snyder 0

Mooreland 64, Mangum 19

Stroud 52, Chelsea 14

Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Hooker 48, Apache 16

Gore 63, Fairland 6

Colcord 47, Haskell 0

Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22

Christian Heritage 28, Stratford 6

Commerce 39, Pocola 18

Wynnewood 26, Minco 20

Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6

Ringling 36, Cashion 12

Class 2A

Idabel 42, Warner 7

Vian 52, Spiro 7

Washington 54, Atoka 7

Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12

Frederick 12, Davis 6

Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14

Class 3A

Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19

Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27

Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14

Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27

Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6

Perkins 49, Marlow 0

Class 4A

Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0

Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7

Wagoner 31, Ada 0

Clinton 34, Bethany 27 (overtime)

Elk City 28, Newcastle 21

Poteau 48, Miami 12

Class 5A

McAlester 27, Collinsville 14

Carl Albert 45, MacArthur 7

Guthrie 17, Elgin 0

Bishop McGuinness 46, El Reno 24

Del City 41, Bishop Kelley 14

Tags

Trending Video