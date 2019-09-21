Week 3 high school football scores
Friday's games
Afton 30, Salina 0
Altus 42, Elk City 14
Alva 23, Fairview 8
Antlers 14, Coalgate 7
Atoka 48, Holdenville 18
Barnsdall 36, Hominy 33
Berryhill 36, Cushing 33
Bethany 40, Kingfisher 6
Bethel 54, Little Axe 30
Bishop Kelley 62, Memorial 8
Bixby 72, Putnam City 0
Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville 0
Bowlegs 54, Life Christian 14
Bristow 38, Mannford 0
Buffalo 18, Turpin 12
Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Laverne 46
Caddo 34, Thackerville 6
Canadian 20, Keota 8
Canton 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Carl Albert 40, Shawnee 13
Cashion 47, Crescent 6
Central Sallisaw 33, Chouteau-Mazie 19
Chandler 39, Mount St. Mary 7
Colcord 36, Porter Consolidated 12
Collinsville 21, Ponca City 7
Comanche 23, Walters 0
Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8
Coweta 27, Catoosa 16
Coyle 48, Garber 32
Crossings Christian School 19, Watonga 18
Cyril 50, Beaver 0
Davenport 48, Alex 34
Deer Creek 14, Edmond Memorial 10
Del City 49, Bartlesville 24
Depew 40, Summit Christian 8
Dewar 52, Wetumka 6
Dewey 42, Vinita 20
Dibble 61, Allen 18
Dustin 52, Oaks 0
Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7
El Reno 34, Chickasha 21
Empire 48, Grandfield 12
Eufaula 18, Checotah 8
FW Trinity Valley, Texas 16, Casady 14
Foyil 58, Welch 12
Frontenac, Kan. 35, Commerce 0
Gore 46, Pocola 28
Gravette, Ark. 34, Jay 13
Greenwood, Ark. 50, Sand Springs 20
Hackett, Ark. 34, Panama 27
Hartshorne 48, Henryetta 18
Hilldale 32, Oologah 29
Hobart 45, Hennessey 12
Hollis 36, Destiny Christian 18
Hooker 46, Merritt 12
Hugo 45, Okemah 28
Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0
Idabel 34, Valliant 13
Inola 56, Wyandotte 19
John Marshall 42, Douglass 0
Kansas 12, Westville 7
Keys (Park Hill) 20, Roland 0
Lawton 29, Eisenhower 7
Lexington 27, Purcell 12
Liberty 8, Caney Valley 7
Luther 28, Prague 14
Mangum 26, Apache 14
Maud 54, Paoli 0
Maysville 54, Ryan 6
McGuinness 41, Enid 13
Metro Christian 35, Holland Hall 13
Midway 50, Arkoma 0
Millwood 30, Cascia Hall 22
Minco 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 34
Mooreland 14, Sayre 0
Morris 30, Kellyville 21
Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15
NOAH 61, Tulsa Webster 12
OKC U.S. Grant 38, OKC Southeast 0
Pawhuska 20, Morrison 12
Pawnee 35, Newkirk 0
Perkins-Tryon 30, McLoud 7
Piedmont 28, Noble 6
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 38, Yale 22
Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 8
Porum 18, Quinton 16
Prue 70, Claremore Christian 20
Pryor 38, Grove 7
Putnam North 30, Choctaw 13
Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8
Regent Prep 60, Okeene 0
Rejoice Christian School 61, Haskell 6
Ringling 43, Marietta 0
Ringwood 53, Medford 6
Rush Springs 46, OKC Patriots 7
Sapulpa 48, Tulsa East Central 17
Seiling 46, Waukomis 0
Seminole 56, Wewoka 20
Sequoyah Tahlequah 28, Locust Grove 20
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 63, Beggs 20
Skiatook 45, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 12
Snyder 8, Tipton 0
Sperry 37, Kingston 15
Spiro 39, Heavener 0
Stigler 42, Muldrow 0
Strother 38, Sasakwa 26
Sulphur 14, Cache 3
Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14
Tecumseh 40, Bridge Creek 0
Texhoma 49, Hinton 0
Thomas Fay Custer 13, Cordell 0
Tonkawa 62, Drumright 0
Tulsa Edison 27, Claremore 6
Verdigris 50, Stilwell 23
Wagoner 49, Fort Gibson 7
Washington 13, Marlow 7
Waurika 52, Carnegie 0
Waynoka 50, Geary 32
Weatherford 27, Woodward 0
Webbers Falls 46, Gans 0
Western Heights 33, Putnam Heights 0
Westmoore 41, Mustang 21
Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 78, Wellston 66
Wilburton 46, Savanna 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ardmore vs. McAlester, ccd.
Davis vs. Heritage Hall, ccd.
Duncan vs. Ada, ccd.
Fox vs. Wilson, ccd.
Healdton vs. Tishomingo, ppd. to Sep 21st.
Plainview vs. Elgin, ccd.
