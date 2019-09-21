Seiling football

Seiling's Bryson Gore cuts in behind a blocker on this touchdown run in Friday's 46-0 win over Waukomis. Seiling is 4-0 this season. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Week 3 high school football scores

Friday's games

Afton 30, Salina 0

Altus 42, Elk City 14

Alva 23, Fairview 8

Antlers 14, Coalgate 7

Atoka 48, Holdenville 18

Barnsdall 36, Hominy 33

Berryhill 36, Cushing 33

Bethany 40, Kingfisher 6

Bethel 54, Little Axe 30

Bishop Kelley 62, Memorial 8

Bixby 72, Putnam City 0

Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville 0

Bowlegs 54, Life Christian 14

Bristow 38, Mannford 0

Buffalo 18, Turpin 12

Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Laverne 46

Caddo 34, Thackerville 6

Canadian 20, Keota 8

Canton 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Carl Albert 40, Shawnee 13

Cashion 47, Crescent 6

Central Sallisaw 33, Chouteau-Mazie 19

Chandler 39, Mount St. Mary 7

Colcord 36, Porter Consolidated 12

Collinsville 21, Ponca City 7

Comanche 23, Walters 0

Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8

Coweta 27, Catoosa 16

Coyle 48, Garber 32

Crossings Christian School 19, Watonga 18

Cyril 50, Beaver 0

Davenport 48, Alex 34

Deer Creek 14, Edmond Memorial 10

Del City 49, Bartlesville 24

Depew 40, Summit Christian 8

Dewar 52, Wetumka 6

Dewey 42, Vinita 20

Dibble 61, Allen 18

Dustin 52, Oaks 0

Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7

El Reno 34, Chickasha 21

Empire 48, Grandfield 12

Eufaula 18, Checotah 8

FW Trinity Valley, Texas 16, Casady 14

Foyil 58, Welch 12

Frontenac, Kan. 35, Commerce 0

Gore 46, Pocola 28

Gravette, Ark. 34, Jay 13

Greenwood, Ark. 50, Sand Springs 20

Hackett, Ark. 34, Panama 27

Hartshorne 48, Henryetta 18

Hilldale 32, Oologah 29

Hobart 45, Hennessey 12

Hollis 36, Destiny Christian 18

Hooker 46, Merritt 12

Hugo 45, Okemah 28

Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0

Idabel 34, Valliant 13

Inola 56, Wyandotte 19

John Marshall 42, Douglass 0

Kansas 12, Westville 7

Keys (Park Hill) 20, Roland 0

Lawton 29, Eisenhower 7

Lexington 27, Purcell 12

Liberty 8, Caney Valley 7

Luther 28, Prague 14

Mangum 26, Apache 14

Maud 54, Paoli 0

Maysville 54, Ryan 6

McGuinness 41, Enid 13

Metro Christian 35, Holland Hall 13

Midway 50, Arkoma 0

Millwood 30, Cascia Hall 22

Minco 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 34

Mooreland 14, Sayre 0

Morris 30, Kellyville 21

Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15

NOAH 61, Tulsa Webster 12

OKC U.S. Grant 38, OKC Southeast 0

Pawhuska 20, Morrison 12

Pawnee 35, Newkirk 0

Perkins-Tryon 30, McLoud 7

Piedmont 28, Noble 6

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 38, Yale 22

Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 8

Porum 18, Quinton 16

Prue 70, Claremore Christian 20

Pryor 38, Grove 7

Putnam North 30, Choctaw 13

Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8

Regent Prep 60, Okeene 0

Rejoice Christian School 61, Haskell 6

Ringling 43, Marietta 0

Ringwood 53, Medford 6

Rush Springs 46, OKC Patriots 7

Sapulpa 48, Tulsa East Central 17

Seiling 46, Waukomis 0

Seminole 56, Wewoka 20

Sequoyah Tahlequah 28, Locust Grove 20

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 63, Beggs 20

Skiatook 45, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 12

Snyder 8, Tipton 0

Sperry 37, Kingston 15

Spiro 39, Heavener 0

Stigler 42, Muldrow 0

Strother 38, Sasakwa 26

Sulphur 14, Cache 3

Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14

Tecumseh 40, Bridge Creek 0

Texhoma 49, Hinton 0

Thomas Fay Custer 13, Cordell 0

Tonkawa 62, Drumright 0

Tulsa Edison 27, Claremore 6

Verdigris 50, Stilwell 23

Wagoner 49, Fort Gibson 7

Washington 13, Marlow 7

Waurika 52, Carnegie 0

Waynoka 50, Geary 32

Weatherford 27, Woodward 0

Webbers Falls 46, Gans 0

Western Heights 33, Putnam Heights 0

Westmoore 41, Mustang 21

Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 78, Wellston 66

Wilburton 46, Savanna 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ardmore vs. McAlester, ccd.

Davis vs. Heritage Hall, ccd.

Duncan vs. Ada, ccd.

Fox vs. Wilson, ccd.

Healdton vs. Tishomingo, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Plainview vs. Elgin, ccd.

