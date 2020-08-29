Football scoreboard

Torin Darden of Sharon-Mutual goes over the pile to pick up some yardage in the first quarter of Friday's game against Pond Creek-Hunter at Jack Braud Field in Mutual. Pond Creek-Hunter won the game 40-14. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's Oklahoma High School football scores

Adair 46, Jay 7

Apache 20, Wayne 13

Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7

Bixby 34, Union 0

Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 10

Bowlegs 68, Olive 40

Canton 20, Okeene 0

Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20

Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian School 14

Central High 48, Paoli 12

Chelsea 41, Porter Consolidated 18

Cherokee 28, Laverne 20

Chickasha 47, Altus 14

Claremore Christian 42, Foyil 14

Community Christian 35, Crossings Christian School 20

Crescent 13, Hennessey 7

Depew 48, Maud 34

Destiny Christian 46, Alex 28

Dewar 54, Southwest Covenant 16

Dewey 52, Miami 42

El Reno 42, Cache 35, OT

Enid 63, Madill 0

Fairview 20, Hobart 19

Frederick 16, WF City View, Texas 3

Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16

Heavener 22, North Rock Creek 6

Hollis 36, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Hominy 28, NOAH 13

Hugo 22, Dickson 2

Idabel 28, Foreman, Ark. 6

Inola 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7

Jenks 31, Har-Ber, Ark. 15

Jones 31, Bethany 7

Kingfisher 54, Alva 6

Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8

Lone Grove 41, Purcell 40

Maysville 38, Bray-Doyle 0

McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13

McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13

Meeker 45, Stroud 7

Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20

Midway 58, Cave Springs 0

Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13

Oaks 34, Copan 14

Oklahoma Christian School 27, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Oklahoma Union 34, Nowata 6

Okemah 40, Henyretta 20

Okmulgee 34, Tulsa Rogers 20

Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Pampa, Texas 49, Elk City 21

Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14

Pawhuska 64, Perry 7

Pilot Point, Texas 30, Plainview 20

Pioneer 60, Seiling 12

Pond Creek-Hunter 40, Sharon-Mutual 14

Prague 27, Luther 14

Quapaw 19, Chouteau-Mazie 7

Roland 6, MUldrow 0

Sand Springs 21, Sapulpa 17

Sayre 6, Cordell 3

Snyder 52, Corn Bible 6

Shattuck 46, Tipton 0

Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0

Texhoma 40, Gruver, Texas 6

Timberlake 54, Covington-Douglas 38

Turpin 44, Beaver 6

Tuttle 28, Sulphur 7

Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8

Washington 35, Pawnee 14

Waynoka 38, Waukomis 8

Webbers Falls 38, Gans 20

Wilburton 47, Pocola 14

Wilson 56, Cyril 32

Wilson-Henryetta 58, Welch 12

