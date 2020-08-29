Friday's Oklahoma High School football scores
Adair 46, Jay 7
Apache 20, Wayne 13
Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7
Bixby 34, Union 0
Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 10
Bowlegs 68, Olive 40
Canton 20, Okeene 0
Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20
Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian School 14
Central High 48, Paoli 12
Chelsea 41, Porter Consolidated 18
Cherokee 28, Laverne 20
Chickasha 47, Altus 14
Claremore Christian 42, Foyil 14
Community Christian 35, Crossings Christian School 20
Crescent 13, Hennessey 7
Depew 48, Maud 34
Destiny Christian 46, Alex 28
Dewar 54, Southwest Covenant 16
Dewey 52, Miami 42
El Reno 42, Cache 35, OT
Enid 63, Madill 0
Fairview 20, Hobart 19
Frederick 16, WF City View, Texas 3
Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16
Heavener 22, North Rock Creek 6
Hollis 36, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Hominy 28, NOAH 13
Hugo 22, Dickson 2
Idabel 28, Foreman, Ark. 6
Inola 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7
Jenks 31, Har-Ber, Ark. 15
Jones 31, Bethany 7
Kingfisher 54, Alva 6
Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8
Lone Grove 41, Purcell 40
Maysville 38, Bray-Doyle 0
McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13
McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13
Meeker 45, Stroud 7
Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20
Midway 58, Cave Springs 0
Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13
Oaks 34, Copan 14
Oklahoma Christian School 27, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Oklahoma Union 34, Nowata 6
Okemah 40, Henyretta 20
Okmulgee 34, Tulsa Rogers 20
Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Pampa, Texas 49, Elk City 21
Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14
Pawhuska 64, Perry 7
Pilot Point, Texas 30, Plainview 20
Pioneer 60, Seiling 12
Pond Creek-Hunter 40, Sharon-Mutual 14
Prague 27, Luther 14
Quapaw 19, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Roland 6, MUldrow 0
Sand Springs 21, Sapulpa 17
Sayre 6, Cordell 3
Snyder 52, Corn Bible 6
Shattuck 46, Tipton 0
Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0
Texhoma 40, Gruver, Texas 6
Timberlake 54, Covington-Douglas 38
Turpin 44, Beaver 6
Tuttle 28, Sulphur 7
Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8
Washington 35, Pawnee 14
Waynoka 38, Waukomis 8
Webbers Falls 38, Gans 20
Wilburton 47, Pocola 14
Wilson 56, Cyril 32
Wilson-Henryetta 58, Welch 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.