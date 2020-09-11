high school football graphic

Oklahoma High School football scores

Alex 60, Central High 12

Alva 14, Fairview 6

Arkoma 60, Bowlegs 14

Atoka 49, Talihina 8

Barnsdall 62, Copan 14

Bethany 22, Woodward 16

Bethel 28, McLoud 22

Bishop Kelley 35, McGuinness 21

Blackwell 26, Oklahoma Bible 19

Blanchard 55, Elgin 13

Bluejacket 54, Chetopa, Kan. 20

Buffalo 52, Pond Creek-Hunter 26

Cache 20, Plainview 0

Caddo 50, Weleetka 16

Canton 49, Beaver 0

Carl Albert 21, Del City 14

Cashion 47, Minco 0

Chandler 41, Bristow 14

Cherokee 22, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 20

Claremore 28, Oologah 20

Claremore Christian 56, Porum 12

Cleveland 42, Mannford 7

Collinsville 49, Skiatook 7

Commerce 40, Chelsea 18

Coweta 34, Frontenac, Kan. 13

Crescent 20, Apache 18

Cushing 27, Perkins-Tryon 7

Davenport 60, Wetumka 14

Dibble 25, Little Axe 0

Drumright 38, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 24

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Edmond North 35

Elk City 68, Guymon 13

Empire 50, Temple 0

Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 17

Garber 64, Depew 14

Grove 48, Jay 7

Guthrie 31, Duncan 6

Hackett, Ark. 12, Panama 7

Harrah 12, Bridge Creek 0

Heritage Hall 14, Clinton 7

Hilldale 40, Checotah 0

Inola 44, Salina 4

Kellyville 64, Caney Valley 0

Keota 50, Prue 0

Kingfisher 45, Chisholm 8

Kingston 53, Hugo 0

Laverne 42, Waurika 18

Lawton 55, MacArthur 15

Madill 42, Marietta 14

Mangum 46, Hinton 43

Marlow 21, Anadarko 20

Medford 38, Kremlin-Hillsdale 28

Meeker 25, Purcell 24

Merritt 28, Oklahoma Christian Academy 0

Mount St. Mary 21, Star Spencer 8

Mountain View-Gotebo 46, Cyril 0

OKC U.S. Grant 52, Capitol Hill 6

Olton, Texas 34, Hooker 33

Owasso 32, Broken Arrow 6

Perry 39, Tonkawa 26

Ponca City 23, McLain/TSST 22

Poteau 47, Alma, Ark. 10

Prague 46, Stroud 26

Pryor 54, Gravette, Ark. 26

Putnam City 28, Putnam West 6

Putnam North 39, Piedmont 3

Regent Prep 53, Southwest Covenant 6

Ringling 35, Dickson 6

Rush Springs 45, Watonga 18

Sapulpa 48, Bartlesville 21

Sasakwa 64, Fox 14

Savanna 21, Canadian 20

Seiling 40, Okeene 12

Shattuck 40, Destiny Christian 24

Snyder 54, Grandfield 0

Sperry 34, Hartshorne 12

Stigler 40, Eufaula 22

Stillwater 62, Mustang 21

Stilwell 32, Gentry, Ark. 8

Strother 70, Wellston 24

Sulphur 28, Davis 0

Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8

Texhoma 57, Southwestern Hts., Kan. 0

Timberlake 56, Waukomis 6

Tulsa Edison 53, Memorial 8

Tuttle 24, Newcastle 21

Vinita 44, Nowata 14

Wagoner 22, Tahlequah 10

Washington 28, Lindsay 0

Wayne 22, Lexington 21

Weatherford 41, El Reno 14

Wewoka 34, Warner 0

Wilburton 20, Keys (Park Hill) 6

Wilson 34, Thackerville 6

Woodland 50, Newkirk 0

Yale 46, Coyle 0

Yukon 62, Deer Creek 20

