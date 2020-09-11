Oklahoma High School football scores
Alex 60, Central High 12
Alva 14, Fairview 6
Arkoma 60, Bowlegs 14
Atoka 49, Talihina 8
Barnsdall 62, Copan 14
Bethany 22, Woodward 16
Bethel 28, McLoud 22
Bishop Kelley 35, McGuinness 21
Blackwell 26, Oklahoma Bible 19
Blanchard 55, Elgin 13
Bluejacket 54, Chetopa, Kan. 20
Buffalo 52, Pond Creek-Hunter 26
Cache 20, Plainview 0
Caddo 50, Weleetka 16
Canton 49, Beaver 0
Carl Albert 21, Del City 14
Cashion 47, Minco 0
Chandler 41, Bristow 14
Cherokee 22, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 20
Claremore 28, Oologah 20
Claremore Christian 56, Porum 12
Cleveland 42, Mannford 7
Collinsville 49, Skiatook 7
Commerce 40, Chelsea 18
Coweta 34, Frontenac, Kan. 13
Crescent 20, Apache 18
Cushing 27, Perkins-Tryon 7
Davenport 60, Wetumka 14
Dibble 25, Little Axe 0
Drumright 38, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 24
Edmond Santa Fe 42, Edmond North 35
Elk City 68, Guymon 13
Empire 50, Temple 0
Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 17
Garber 64, Depew 14
Grove 48, Jay 7
Guthrie 31, Duncan 6
Hackett, Ark. 12, Panama 7
Harrah 12, Bridge Creek 0
Heritage Hall 14, Clinton 7
Hilldale 40, Checotah 0
Inola 44, Salina 4
Kellyville 64, Caney Valley 0
Keota 50, Prue 0
Kingfisher 45, Chisholm 8
Kingston 53, Hugo 0
Laverne 42, Waurika 18
Lawton 55, MacArthur 15
Madill 42, Marietta 14
Mangum 46, Hinton 43
Marlow 21, Anadarko 20
Medford 38, Kremlin-Hillsdale 28
Meeker 25, Purcell 24
Merritt 28, Oklahoma Christian Academy 0
Mount St. Mary 21, Star Spencer 8
Mountain View-Gotebo 46, Cyril 0
OKC U.S. Grant 52, Capitol Hill 6
Olton, Texas 34, Hooker 33
Owasso 32, Broken Arrow 6
Perry 39, Tonkawa 26
Ponca City 23, McLain/TSST 22
Poteau 47, Alma, Ark. 10
Prague 46, Stroud 26
Pryor 54, Gravette, Ark. 26
Putnam City 28, Putnam West 6
Putnam North 39, Piedmont 3
Regent Prep 53, Southwest Covenant 6
Ringling 35, Dickson 6
Rush Springs 45, Watonga 18
Sapulpa 48, Bartlesville 21
Sasakwa 64, Fox 14
Savanna 21, Canadian 20
Seiling 40, Okeene 12
Shattuck 40, Destiny Christian 24
Snyder 54, Grandfield 0
Sperry 34, Hartshorne 12
Stigler 40, Eufaula 22
Stillwater 62, Mustang 21
Stilwell 32, Gentry, Ark. 8
Strother 70, Wellston 24
Sulphur 28, Davis 0
Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8
Texhoma 57, Southwestern Hts., Kan. 0
Timberlake 56, Waukomis 6
Tulsa Edison 53, Memorial 8
Tuttle 24, Newcastle 21
Vinita 44, Nowata 14
Wagoner 22, Tahlequah 10
Washington 28, Lindsay 0
Wayne 22, Lexington 21
Weatherford 41, El Reno 14
Wewoka 34, Warner 0
Wilburton 20, Keys (Park Hill) 6
Wilson 34, Thackerville 6
Woodland 50, Newkirk 0
Yale 46, Coyle 0
Yukon 62, Deer Creek 20
