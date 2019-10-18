Thursday's games
Class 6A-1
Edmond Santa Fe 23, Broken Arrow 21
Jenks 55, Edmond Memorial 10
Mustang 49, Edmond North 21
Owasso 55, Southmoore 3
Putnam North 41, Norman North 21
Tulsa Union 44, Moore 10
Westmoore 50, Yukon 49
Class 6A-2
Bixby 61, Bartlesviile 14
Choctaw 74, Putnam West 14
Del City 56, Putnam City 0
Midwest City 27, Deer Creek 14
Ponca City 24, Sand Springs 14
Shawnee 32, Muskogee 29
Stillwater 62, Lawton 14
Tulsa Washington 48, Sapulpa 0
Class 5A
Ardmore 68, Southeast 8
Carl Albert 48, Guthrie 0
Claremore 56, Tulsa Memorial 6
Collinsville 38, Tulsa East Central 6
Durant 14, Ada 0
El Reno 42, Duncan 19
Lawton MacArthur 34, Altus 21
McAlester 45, Coweta 18
McGuinness 52, Lawton Eisenhower 28
Noble 48, Western Heights 7
Piedmont 69, Guymon 6
Skiatook 40, Tulsa Rogers 0
Tahlequah 58, Pryor 13
Tulsa Edison 50, Tulsa Hale 8
Tulsa Kelley 40, Glenpool 12
Class 4A
Bethany 62, Cushing 28
Blanchard 35, Madill 14
Bristow 46, Grove 16
Broken Bow 52, Tulsa Central 14
Cache 32, Newcastle 7
Cleveland 21, Catoosa 7
Clinton 42, Elk City 13
Elgin 33, Anadarko 26
Hilldale 48, Muldorw 0
Poteau 58, Stilwell 7
Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35
Tecumseh 41, Harrah 0
Tulsa McLain 36, Miami 29
Tuttle 46, McLoud 7
Wagoner 38, Oologah 19
Weatherford 29, Chickasha 10
Class 3A
Berryhill 34, Cascia Hall 7
Checotah 39, Idabel 7
Heritage Hall 59, Bridge Creek 0
Jay 43, Locust Grove 35
John Marshall 52, Mount St. Mary 7
Lincoln Christian 56, Roland 8
Mannford 35, Blackwell 13
Marlow 14, Lone Grove 0
Pauls Valley 35, Douglass 14
Perkins 34, Kingfisher 13
Plainview 24, Sulphur 22
Purcell 43, Bethel 33
Stigler 56, Seminole 27
Verdigris 59, Inola 13
Vinita 35, Seq-Claremore 7
Class 2A
Adair 56, Salina 0
Beggs 62, Victory Christian 21
Chandler 20, Prague 14
Chisholm 48, Hooker 0
Community Christian 29, Star Spencer 28
Davis 35, Comanche 13
Dewey 44, Kiefer 28
DIckson 41, Tishomingo 0
Eufaula 52, Wilburton 6
Hartshorne 38, Valliant 13
Heavener 38, Antlers 10
Henryetta 27, Kellyville 26
Holland Hall 49, Seq-Tahlequah 6
Hugo 48, Atoka 13
Jones 44, Holdenville 0
Kansas 28, Wyandotte 14
Keys 63, Pocola 14
Kingston 62, Marietta 0
Lindsay 48, Coalgate 9
Meeker 15, Okemah 0
Metro Christian 42, Chelsea 0
Millwood 28, Lexington 6
Nowata 42, Chouteau 20
Oklahoma Christian 59, Hennessey 7
Perry 55, Newkirk 0
Sperry 56, Morris 0
Spiro 48, Panama 0
Vian 49, Westville 8
Washington 49, Stratford 8
Class A
Afton 38, Fairland 20
Central Sallisaw 65, Talihina 32
Christian Heritage 42, OCA 8
Colcord 55, Ketchum 6
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24
Crossings Christian 43, Capitol Hill 7
Dibble 48, Walters 8
Elmore City 27, Healdton 7
Frederick 42, Cordell 0
Gore 21, Warner 6
Hobart 33, Sayre 6
Konawa 36, Allen 15
Mangum 44, Hinton 14
Minco 34, Crescent 14
Mooreland 28, Fairview 8
Morrison 30, Tonkawa 14
Pawhuska 46, Hominy 28
Pawnee 24, Barnsdall 20
Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13
Rush Springs 35, Apache 23
Savanna 21, Porter 16
Stroud 60, Liberty 6
Texhoma 20, Watonga 13
Thomas 41, Oklahoma Bible 28
Wayne 35, Wynnewood 7
Class B
Alex 60, Geary 14
Burns Flat-Dill City 56, Snyder 6
Caddo 30, Maud 14
Canadian 44, Weleetka 18
Cherokee 58, Garber 12
Cyril 34, Carnegie 32
Davenport 48, Depew 0
Dewar 49, Arkoma 0
Empire 46, Bray-Doyle 0
Gans 46, Cave Springs 0
Keota 48, Porum 0
Laverne 60, Turpin 14
Pioneer 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Regent Prep 71, South Coffeyville 0
Ringwood 40, Waukomis 14
Strother 52, Wetumka 32
Summit Christian 41, Oaks 0
Waurika 52, Ryan 0
Yale 44, Wesleyan Christian 34
Class C
Bluejacket 82, DCLA 34
Boise City 34, Balko-Forgan 16
Coyle 55, Welch 0
Graham-Dustin 114, Bowlegs 64
Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Maysville 40
Pond Creek-Hunter 42, Buffalo 6
Saskawa 58, Paoli 0
SW Covenant 26, Covington-Douglas 20
Timberlake 34, Sharon-Mutual 20
Tipton 48, Grandfield 0
Waynoka 50, Tyrone 48 (2 overtimes)
Webbers Falls 60, Wilson (Henryetta) 12
Independent
Hollis 36, Okeene 12
Quinton 60, Wellston 58
