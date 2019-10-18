Football scoreboard

Some action from the Sharon-Mutual vs. Timberlake football game Thursday at Jack Braud Field in Mutual. Timberlake won the District C-1 contest 34-20. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Thursday's games

Class 6A-1

Edmond Santa Fe 23, Broken Arrow 21

Jenks 55, Edmond Memorial 10

Mustang 49, Edmond North 21

Owasso 55, Southmoore 3

Putnam North 41, Norman North 21

Tulsa Union 44, Moore 10

Westmoore 50, Yukon 49

Class 6A-2

Bixby 61, Bartlesviile 14

Choctaw 74, Putnam West 14

Del City 56, Putnam City 0

Midwest City 27, Deer Creek 14

Ponca City 24, Sand Springs 14

Shawnee 32, Muskogee 29

Stillwater 62, Lawton 14

Tulsa Washington 48, Sapulpa 0

Class 5A

Ardmore 68, Southeast 8

Carl Albert 48, Guthrie 0

Claremore 56, Tulsa Memorial 6

Collinsville 38, Tulsa East Central 6

Durant 14, Ada 0

El Reno 42, Duncan 19

Lawton MacArthur 34, Altus 21

McAlester 45, Coweta 18

McGuinness 52, Lawton Eisenhower 28

Noble 48, Western Heights 7

Piedmont 69, Guymon 6

Skiatook 40, Tulsa Rogers 0

Tahlequah 58, Pryor 13

Tulsa Edison 50, Tulsa Hale 8

Tulsa Kelley 40, Glenpool 12

Class 4A

Bethany 62, Cushing 28

Blanchard 35, Madill 14

Bristow 46, Grove 16

Broken Bow 52, Tulsa Central 14

Cache 32, Newcastle 7

Cleveland 21, Catoosa 7

Clinton 42, Elk City 13

Elgin 33, Anadarko 26

Hilldale 48, Muldorw 0

Poteau 58, Stilwell 7

Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35

Tecumseh 41, Harrah 0

Tulsa McLain 36, Miami 29

Tuttle 46, McLoud 7

Wagoner 38, Oologah 19

Weatherford 29, Chickasha 10

Class 3A

Berryhill 34, Cascia Hall 7

Checotah 39, Idabel 7

Heritage Hall 59, Bridge Creek 0

Jay 43, Locust Grove 35

John Marshall 52, Mount St. Mary 7

Lincoln Christian 56, Roland 8

Mannford 35, Blackwell 13

Marlow 14, Lone Grove 0

Pauls Valley 35, Douglass 14

Perkins 34, Kingfisher 13

Plainview 24, Sulphur 22

Purcell 43, Bethel 33

Stigler 56, Seminole 27

Verdigris 59, Inola 13

Vinita 35, Seq-Claremore 7

Class 2A

Adair 56, Salina 0

Beggs 62, Victory Christian 21

Chandler 20, Prague 14

Chisholm 48, Hooker 0

Community Christian 29, Star Spencer 28

Davis 35, Comanche 13

Dewey 44, Kiefer 28

DIckson 41, Tishomingo 0

Eufaula 52, Wilburton 6

Hartshorne 38, Valliant 13

Heavener 38, Antlers 10

Henryetta 27, Kellyville 26

Holland Hall 49, Seq-Tahlequah 6

Hugo 48, Atoka 13

Jones 44, Holdenville 0

Kansas 28, Wyandotte 14

Keys 63, Pocola 14

Kingston 62, Marietta 0

Lindsay 48, Coalgate 9

Meeker 15, Okemah 0

Metro Christian 42, Chelsea 0

Millwood 28, Lexington 6

Nowata 42, Chouteau 20

Oklahoma Christian 59, Hennessey 7

Perry 55, Newkirk 0

Sperry 56, Morris 0

Spiro 48, Panama 0

Vian 49, Westville 8

Washington 49, Stratford 8

Class A

Afton 38, Fairland 20

Central Sallisaw 65, Talihina 32

Christian Heritage 42, OCA 8

Colcord 55, Ketchum 6

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24

Crossings Christian 43, Capitol Hill 7

Dibble 48, Walters 8

Elmore City 27, Healdton 7

Frederick 42, Cordell 0

Gore 21, Warner 6

Hobart 33, Sayre 6

Konawa 36, Allen 15

Mangum 44, Hinton 14

Minco 34, Crescent 14

Mooreland 28, Fairview 8

Morrison 30, Tonkawa 14

Pawhuska 46, Hominy 28

Pawnee 24, Barnsdall 20

Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13

Rush Springs 35, Apache 23

Savanna 21, Porter 16

Stroud 60, Liberty 6

Texhoma 20, Watonga 13

Thomas 41, Oklahoma Bible 28

Wayne 35, Wynnewood 7

Class B

Alex 60, Geary 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 56, Snyder 6

Caddo 30, Maud 14

Canadian 44, Weleetka 18

Cherokee 58, Garber 12

Cyril 34, Carnegie 32

Davenport 48, Depew 0

Dewar 49, Arkoma 0

Empire 46, Bray-Doyle 0

Gans 46, Cave Springs 0

Keota 48, Porum 0

Laverne 60, Turpin 14

Pioneer 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Regent Prep 71, South Coffeyville 0

Ringwood 40, Waukomis 14

Strother 52, Wetumka 32

Summit Christian 41, Oaks 0

Waurika 52, Ryan 0

Yale 44, Wesleyan Christian 34

Class C

Bluejacket 82, DCLA 34

Boise City 34, Balko-Forgan 16

Coyle 55, Welch 0

Graham-Dustin 114, Bowlegs 64

Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Maysville 40

Pond Creek-Hunter 42, Buffalo 6

Saskawa 58, Paoli 0

SW Covenant 26, Covington-Douglas 20

Timberlake 34, Sharon-Mutual 20

Tipton 48, Grandfield 0

Waynoka 50, Tyrone 48 (2 overtimes)

Webbers Falls 60, Wilson (Henryetta) 12

Independent

Hollis 36, Okeene 12

Quinton 60, Wellston 58

