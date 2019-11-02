Week 9 Oklahoma high school football scores
Friday's games
Ada 42, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Alex 64, Cyril 14
Anadarko 38, Elk City 10
Arkoma 48, Cave Springs 0
Atoka 28, Valliant 0
Barnsdall 48, Woodland 33
Beggs 40, Haskell 14
Berryhill 49, Jay 7
Bethany 56, Madill 28
Bishop Kelley 41, Coweta 38
Bixby 64, Shawnee 6
Bluejacket 62, Welch 8
Booker T. Washington 34, Ponca City 14
Bristow 42, Catoosa 0
Broken Arrow 45, Edmond Memorial 8
Buffalo 37, Balko 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Geary 0
Cache 49, Elgin 14
Canadian 58, Wetumka 12
Carl Albert 62, Eisenhower 0
Cascia Hall 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7
Cashion 44, Crossings Christian School 24
Central High 32, Empire 28
Central Sallisaw 58, Porter Consolidated 28
Chandler 54, Henryetta 0
Checotah 33, Roland 8
Cherokee 48, Ringwood 0
Chisholm 23, Luther 13
Choctaw 42, Midwest City 41, OT
Chouteau-Mazie 21, Chelsea 6
Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 41, NOAH 14
Claremore 45, Pryor 26
Cleveland 52, Miami 19
Coalgate 14, Tishomingo 12
Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25
Commerce 57, Ketchum 0
Covington-Douglas 38, Medford 30
Coyle 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 12
Crescent 15, Healdton 0
Cushing 20, Blanchard 14
Davenport 48, Olive 0
Davis 38, Marietta 0
Deer Creek 63, Putnam West 0
Del City 48, Lawton 12
Depew 56, Yale 16
Dewar 68, Keota 32
Dibble 33, Apache 14
Duncan 21, MacArthur 19
Dustin 54, Sasakwa 28
Edmond Santa Fe 33, Jenks 30
El Reno 34, Altus 28
Eufaula 42, Antlers 8
Foyil 64, South Coffeyville 29
Frederick 35, Hinton 0
Gans 48, Porum 26
Gore 39, Savanna 7
Grove 42, Oologah 35
Heritage Hall 42, Blackwell 6
Hilldale 35, Stilwell 17
Hobart 42, Merritt 8
Holland Hall 43, Spiro 6
Hominy 30, Morrison 12
Hooker 28, Mooreland 22
Hugo 34, Hartshorne 6
Inola 28, Vinita 13
Jones 35, Okemah 6
Kellyville 34, Holdenville 6
Keys (Park Hill) 28, Westville 0
Kiefer 38, Victory Christian 14
Kingfisher 61, Mount St. Mary 0
Kingston 44, Comanche 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Waukomis 8
Laverne 52, Beaver 0
Lexington 36, Crooked Oak 8
Lincoln Christian 55, Idabel 0
Lindsay 34, Dickson 0
Mangum 56, Sayre 8
Mannford 27, Bridge Creek 13
Marlow 68, Bethel 34
Maysville 54, Fox 34
McAlester 40, Glenpool 0
McGuinness 33, Guthrie 7
Meeker 37, Prague 22
Metro Christian 42, Kansas 0
Millwood 55, Little Axe 20
Morris 32, Caney Valley 6
Mounds 43, Wynnewood 20
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Thackerville 8
Muskogee 44, Bartlesville 27
Mustang 37, Putnam North 34
Newkirk 22, Hennessey 20
Noble 42, Ardmore 28
Norman 49, Westmoore 31
Norman North 42, Edmond North 20
Oklahoma Christian Academy 62, Capitol Hill 0
Oklahoma Christian School 42, Perry 36, 2OT
Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7
Owasso 34, Moore 7
Paoli 38, Bowlegs 12
Pawnee 60, Drumright 0
Perkins-Tryon 14, John Marshall 6
Piedmont 51, OKC Northwest 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Garber 6
Plainview 49, Pauls Valley 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Tyrone 0
Poteau 66, Muldrow 7
Prue 54, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 7
Purcell 48, Lone Grove 47
Quapaw 26, Fairland 12
Regent Prep 56, Summit Christian 6
Rejoice Christian School 75, Afton 8
Ringling 41, Elmore City 0
Rush Springs 26, Walters 0
Sallisaw 34, Broken Bow 28, OT
Sapulpa 31, Sand Springs 19
Seminole 61, Tulsa Webster 0
Sequoyah Tahlequah 13, Panama 0
Sharon-Mutual 52, Boise City 6
Shattuck 50, Seiling 0
Snyder 58, Carnegie 26
Sperry 56, Dewey 6
Stigler 35, Okmulgee 0
Stillwater 69, Putnam City 6
Stratford 51, Star Spencer 0
Strother 62, Maud 16
Stroud 50, Allen 0
Sulphur 35, Douglass 0
Tecumseh 41, McLoud 14
Texhoma 32, Oklahoma Bible 14
Thomas Fay Custer 36, Fairview 14
Tipton 15, Corn Bible Academy 0
Tulsa Edison 49, Durant 7
Turpin 56, Canton 6
Tuttle 56, Harrah 7
Velma-Alma 70, Okeene 20
Verdigris 62, Locust Grove 14
Vian 70, Pocola 0
Wagoner 55, McLain/TSST 0
Warner 8, Hulbert 0
Washington 57, Community Christian 0
Watonga 40, Christian Heritage Academy 29
Watts 44, Oaks 14
Waurika 60, Bray-Doyle 0
Wayne 57, Konawa 24
Waynoka 8, Timberlake 6
Weatherford 28, Newcastle 17
Weleetka 44, Caddo 0
Wellston 52, Hollis 28
Wewoka 44, Liberty 0
Wilburton 14, Heavener 6
Wilson 68, Ryan 22
Woodward 50, Guymon 0
Wyandotte 18, Salina 8
Yukon 61, Enid 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.