Week 9 Oklahoma high school football scores

Friday's games

Ada 42, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Alex 64, Cyril 14

Anadarko 38, Elk City 10

Arkoma 48, Cave Springs 0

Atoka 28, Valliant 0

Barnsdall 48, Woodland 33

Beggs 40, Haskell 14

Berryhill 49, Jay 7

Bethany 56, Madill 28

Bishop Kelley 41, Coweta 38

Bixby 64, Shawnee 6

Bluejacket 62, Welch 8

Booker T. Washington 34, Ponca City 14

Bristow 42, Catoosa 0

Broken Arrow 45, Edmond Memorial 8

Buffalo 37, Balko 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Geary 0

Cache 49, Elgin 14

Canadian 58, Wetumka 12

Carl Albert 62, Eisenhower 0

Cascia Hall 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7

Cashion 44, Crossings Christian School 24

Central High 32, Empire 28

Central Sallisaw 58, Porter Consolidated 28

Chandler 54, Henryetta 0

Checotah 33, Roland 8

Cherokee 48, Ringwood 0

Chisholm 23, Luther 13

Choctaw 42, Midwest City 41, OT

Chouteau-Mazie 21, Chelsea 6

Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 41, NOAH 14

Claremore 45, Pryor 26

Cleveland 52, Miami 19

Coalgate 14, Tishomingo 12

Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25

Commerce 57, Ketchum 0

Covington-Douglas 38, Medford 30

Coyle 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 12

Crescent 15, Healdton 0

Cushing 20, Blanchard 14

Davenport 48, Olive 0

Davis 38, Marietta 0

Deer Creek 63, Putnam West 0

Del City 48, Lawton 12

Depew 56, Yale 16

Dewar 68, Keota 32

Dibble 33, Apache 14

Duncan 21, MacArthur 19

Dustin 54, Sasakwa 28

Edmond Santa Fe 33, Jenks 30

El Reno 34, Altus 28

Eufaula 42, Antlers 8

Foyil 64, South Coffeyville 29

Frederick 35, Hinton 0

Gans 48, Porum 26

Gore 39, Savanna 7

Grove 42, Oologah 35

Heritage Hall 42, Blackwell 6

Hilldale 35, Stilwell 17

Hobart 42, Merritt 8

Holland Hall 43, Spiro 6

Hominy 30, Morrison 12

Hooker 28, Mooreland 22

Hugo 34, Hartshorne 6

Inola 28, Vinita 13

Jones 35, Okemah 6

Kellyville 34, Holdenville 6

Keys (Park Hill) 28, Westville 0

Kiefer 38, Victory Christian 14

Kingfisher 61, Mount St. Mary 0

Kingston 44, Comanche 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Waukomis 8

Laverne 52, Beaver 0

Lexington 36, Crooked Oak 8

Lincoln Christian 55, Idabel 0

Lindsay 34, Dickson 0

Mangum 56, Sayre 8

Mannford 27, Bridge Creek 13

Marlow 68, Bethel 34

Maysville 54, Fox 34

McAlester 40, Glenpool 0

McGuinness 33, Guthrie 7

Meeker 37, Prague 22

Metro Christian 42, Kansas 0

Millwood 55, Little Axe 20

Morris 32, Caney Valley 6

Mounds 43, Wynnewood 20

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Thackerville 8

Muskogee 44, Bartlesville 27

Mustang 37, Putnam North 34

Newkirk 22, Hennessey 20

Noble 42, Ardmore 28

Norman 49, Westmoore 31

Norman North 42, Edmond North 20

Oklahoma Christian Academy 62, Capitol Hill 0

Oklahoma Christian School 42, Perry 36, 2OT

Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7

Owasso 34, Moore 7

Paoli 38, Bowlegs 12

Pawnee 60, Drumright 0

Perkins-Tryon 14, John Marshall 6

Piedmont 51, OKC Northwest 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Garber 6

Plainview 49, Pauls Valley 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Tyrone 0

Poteau 66, Muldrow 7

Prue 54, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 7

Purcell 48, Lone Grove 47

Quapaw 26, Fairland 12

Regent Prep 56, Summit Christian 6

Rejoice Christian School 75, Afton 8

Ringling 41, Elmore City 0

Rush Springs 26, Walters 0

Sallisaw 34, Broken Bow 28, OT

Sapulpa 31, Sand Springs 19

Seminole 61, Tulsa Webster 0

Sequoyah Tahlequah 13, Panama 0

Sharon-Mutual 52, Boise City 6

Shattuck 50, Seiling 0

Snyder 58, Carnegie 26

Sperry 56, Dewey 6

Stigler 35, Okmulgee 0

Stillwater 69, Putnam City 6

Stratford 51, Star Spencer 0

Strother 62, Maud 16

Stroud 50, Allen 0

Sulphur 35, Douglass 0

Tecumseh 41, McLoud 14

Texhoma 32, Oklahoma Bible 14

Thomas Fay Custer 36, Fairview 14

Tipton 15, Corn Bible Academy 0

Tulsa Edison 49, Durant 7

Turpin 56, Canton 6

Tuttle 56, Harrah 7

Velma-Alma 70, Okeene 20

Verdigris 62, Locust Grove 14

Vian 70, Pocola 0

Wagoner 55, McLain/TSST 0

Warner 8, Hulbert 0

Washington 57, Community Christian 0

Watonga 40, Christian Heritage Academy 29

Watts 44, Oaks 14

Waurika 60, Bray-Doyle 0

Wayne 57, Konawa 24

Waynoka 8, Timberlake 6

Weatherford 28, Newcastle 17

Weleetka 44, Caddo 0

Wellston 52, Hollis 28

Wewoka 44, Liberty 0

Wilburton 14, Heavener 6

Wilson 68, Ryan 22

Woodward 50, Guymon 0

Wyandotte 18, Salina 8

Yukon 61, Enid 7

