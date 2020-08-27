Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school preseason football poll with first place votes in parentheses.

Class 6A Division I

School

1. Owasso (6)

2. Jenks (4)

3. Broken Arrow

4. Union

5. Edmond Santa Fe

Others receiving votes: Mustang 6. Norman North 2. Yukon 1. Moore 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

1. Bixby (8)

2. Stillwater (2)

3. Del City

4. Muskogee

5. Booker T. Washington

Others receiving votes: Choctaw 7. Midwest City 6. Putnam North 3.

Class 5A

School

1. Carl Albert (10)

2. Bishop Kelley

3. McGuinness

4. Piedmont

5. El Reno

6. Collinsville

7. Coweta

(tie) Noble

9. Tulsa Edison

10. Ardmore

Others receiving votes: McAlester 18. Sapulpa 15. Duncan 15. Tahlequah 6. Guthrie 6. Lawton Mac 6. Durant 3. Claremore 2.

Class 4A

School

1. Wagoner (5)

2. Weatherford (1)

3. Poteau (3)

4. Tuttle (1)

5. Bethany

(tie) Blanchard

7. Skiatook

8. Cache

9. Sallisaw

10. John Marshall

Others receiving votes: Broken Bow 14. Ada 13. Hilldale 8. Cleveland 5. Elgin 5. Newcastle 4. Tecumseh 3. Chickasha 3. 14, Bristow 2. Clinton 2. Grove 1.

Class 3A

School

1. Heritage Hall (5)

2. Lincoln Christian (5)

3. Perkins-Tryon

4. Holland Hall

5. Verdigris

6. Stigler

7. Plainview

8. Berryhill

9. Sulphur

10. Checotah

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 17. Kingston 16. Lone Grove 5. Anadarko 3. Locust Grove 3.

Class 2A

School

1. Vian (5)

2. Beggs (3)

3. Jones

4. Metro Christian (2)

5. Sperry

6. Cascia Hall

7. Millwood

8. Eufaula

9. Adair

10. Lindsay

Others receiving votes: Washington 20. Classen SAS at Northeast 13. Marlow 9. Idabel 7. Hugo 5. Spiro 4. Rejoice Christian School 4. Meeker 3. Christian Heritage Academy 3. Victory Christian 2. Perry 1.

Class 1A

School

1. Ringling (5)

2. Cashion (3)

3. Pawhuska (2)

4. Thomas Custer

5. Pawnee

6. Gore

7. Okemah

8. Minco

9. Hobart

10. Tonkawa

Others receiving votes: Hominy 11. Boone-Apache 10. Morrison 6. Stroud 5. Mangum 5. Fairview 4. Wayne 2. Texhoma 1. Dibble 1.

Class B

School

1. Shattuck (7)

2. Dewar (1)

3. Laverne

4. Davenport

5. Cherokee (1)

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 9. Barnsdall (1) 6. Pond Creek-Hunter 6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Snyder 2.

Class C

School

1. Timberlake (3)

2. Sasakwa (2)

3. Buffalo (1)

4. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)

5. Waynoka (2)

Others receiving votes: Midway 9. Tyrone (1) 9. Coyle 5. Graham-Dustin 4. Medford 4. Fox 3. Sharon-Mutual 2. Ryan 1.

