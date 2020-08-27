Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school preseason football poll with first place votes in parentheses.
Class 6A Division I
School
1. Owasso (6)
2. Jenks (4)
3. Broken Arrow
4. Union
5. Edmond Santa Fe
Others receiving votes: Mustang 6. Norman North 2. Yukon 1. Moore 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
1. Bixby (8)
2. Stillwater (2)
3. Del City
4. Muskogee
5. Booker T. Washington
Others receiving votes: Choctaw 7. Midwest City 6. Putnam North 3.
Class 5A
School
1. Carl Albert (10)
2. Bishop Kelley
3. McGuinness
4. Piedmont
5. El Reno
6. Collinsville
7. Coweta
(tie) Noble
9. Tulsa Edison
10. Ardmore
Others receiving votes: McAlester 18. Sapulpa 15. Duncan 15. Tahlequah 6. Guthrie 6. Lawton Mac 6. Durant 3. Claremore 2.
Class 4A
School
1. Wagoner (5)
2. Weatherford (1)
3. Poteau (3)
4. Tuttle (1)
5. Bethany
(tie) Blanchard
7. Skiatook
8. Cache
9. Sallisaw
10. John Marshall
Others receiving votes: Broken Bow 14. Ada 13. Hilldale 8. Cleveland 5. Elgin 5. Newcastle 4. Tecumseh 3. Chickasha 3. 14, Bristow 2. Clinton 2. Grove 1.
Class 3A
School
1. Heritage Hall (5)
2. Lincoln Christian (5)
3. Perkins-Tryon
4. Holland Hall
5. Verdigris
6. Stigler
7. Plainview
8. Berryhill
9. Sulphur
10. Checotah
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 17. Kingston 16. Lone Grove 5. Anadarko 3. Locust Grove 3.
Class 2A
School
1. Vian (5)
2. Beggs (3)
3. Jones
4. Metro Christian (2)
5. Sperry
6. Cascia Hall
7. Millwood
8. Eufaula
9. Adair
10. Lindsay
Others receiving votes: Washington 20. Classen SAS at Northeast 13. Marlow 9. Idabel 7. Hugo 5. Spiro 4. Rejoice Christian School 4. Meeker 3. Christian Heritage Academy 3. Victory Christian 2. Perry 1.
Class 1A
School
1. Ringling (5)
2. Cashion (3)
3. Pawhuska (2)
4. Thomas Custer
5. Pawnee
6. Gore
7. Okemah
8. Minco
9. Hobart
10. Tonkawa
Others receiving votes: Hominy 11. Boone-Apache 10. Morrison 6. Stroud 5. Mangum 5. Fairview 4. Wayne 2. Texhoma 1. Dibble 1.
Class B
School
1. Shattuck (7)
2. Dewar (1)
3. Laverne
4. Davenport
5. Cherokee (1)
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 9. Barnsdall (1) 6. Pond Creek-Hunter 6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Snyder 2.
Class C
School
1. Timberlake (3)
2. Sasakwa (2)
3. Buffalo (1)
4. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)
5. Waynoka (2)
Others receiving votes: Midway 9. Tyrone (1) 9. Coyle 5. Graham-Dustin 4. Medford 4. Fox 3. Sharon-Mutual 2. Ryan 1.
