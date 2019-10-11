Week 6 scores

Landyn Crawford of Mooreland gets the corner on this play and goes on to score the Bearcats' touchdown against Texhoma on Friday night. Texhoma ended up winning the District A-1 game 13-6. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Week 6

6A-1

Broken Arrow 55, Westmoore 14

Norman 41, Edmond Memorial 0

Edmond Santa Fe 69, Enid 14

Moore 49, Edmond North 7

Tulsa Union 31, Putnam North 7

6A-2

Lawton 42, Putnam West 0

Bixby 49, Ponca City 3

Del City 29, Deer Creek 18

Midwest City 31, Putnam City 3

Muskogee 34, Sapulpa 6

Stillwater 74, Choctaw 14

5A

Duncan 54, Southeast 30

Ada 9, Glenpool 7

Carl Albert 62, Northwest 0

Claremore 61, Tulsa Rogers 6

Lawton MacArthur 56, Western Heights 6

McGuinness 69, Guymon 7

Noble 40, Altus 17

Piedmont 52, Lawton Eisenhower 12

Pryor 57, Tulsa East Central 21

Skiatook 43, Tulsa Memorial 0

Tahlequah 35, Collinsville 28

Tulsa Hale 55, McAlester 0

Woodward 28, Guthrie 14

Class 4A

Bristow 36, Cleveland 5

Broken Bow 56, Stilwell 7

Cache 44, Elk City 14

Catoosa 18, Grove 17

Clinton 41, Elgin 21

Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6

Madill 36, Harrah 6

Newcatle 24, Chickasha 17

Oologah 49, Tulsa McLain 14

Poteau 50, Tulsa Central 8

Wagoner 76, Miami 6

Weatherford 33, Anadarko 6

Class 3A

Berryhill 42, Seq Claremore 7

Bethel 25, Pauls Valley 21

Cascia Hall 28, Vinita 7

Heritage Hall 28, Perkins 21

John Marshall 69, Blackwell 6

Kingfisher 55, Bridge Creek 13

Lincoln Christian 69, Webster 8

Mannford 39, Mount Saint Mary 14

Okmulgee 30, Roland 28

Plainview 42, Marlow 14

Purcell 35, Douglass 6

Sulphur 49, Lone Grove 26

Verdigris 48, Jay 13

Class 2A

Adair 58, Chouteau 12

Atoka 45, Wilburton 6

Beggs 75, Dewey 0

Chisholm 29, OC 12

Davis 35, Dickson 7

Eufaula 36, Hugo 26

Hartshorne 32, Antlers 14

Haskell 52, Victory Christian 26

Holland Hall 57, Westville 0

Jones 69, Kellyville 13

Kingston 62, Coalgate 6

Lexington 20, Stratford 16

Luther 49, Hennessey 14

Meeker 30, Chandler 16

Metro Christian 55, Wyandotte 12

Nowata 27, Salina 6

Okemah 56, Prague 25

Perry 69, Alva 20

Pocola 28, Panama 7

Sperry 62, Caney Valley 6

Star Spencer 30, Crooked Oak 6

Ulysses, Kan. 28, Newkirk 6

Valliant 20, Heavener 12

Vian 44, Seq-Tahlequah 13

Washington 37, Millwood 6

Class A

Allen 42, LIberty 6

Cashion 82, OCA 6

Colcord 30, Afton 6

Commerce 21, Fairland 8

Elmore City 33, Rush Springs 0

Gore 35, Porter 0

Hinton 20, Cordell 7

Hooker 54, Stanton County, Kan. 12

Hulbert 53, Talihina 20

Konawa 61, Mounds 35

Minco 55, Apache 21

Morrison 24, Barnsdall 22

Oklahoma Union 52, Quapaw 7

Pawhuska 67, Drumright 0

Pawnee 36, Hominy 14

Rejoice Christian 56, Ketchum 0

Ringling 28, Dibble 0

Savanna 14, Warner 6

Texhoma 13, Mooreland 6

Tonkawa 42, Woodland 30

Watonga 28, Oklahoma Bible 26

Wayne 28, Wewoka 26

Class B

Dewar 52, Cave Springs 0

Alex 58, Snyder 12

Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Carnegie 6

Canadian 50, Caddo 0

Central Marlow 50, Bray-Doyle 0

Cherokee 68, Waukomis 22

Cyril 42, Geary 30

Davenport 47, Wesleyan Christian 0

Depew 54, Olive 6

Garber 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Keota 54, Gans 8

Laverne 54, Canton 8

Prue 48, Yale 0

Regent Prep 55, Watts 6

Pioneer 48, Ringwood 40

Shattuck 59, Turpin 16

Summit Christian 45, South Coffeyville 0

Waurika 62, Wilson 34

Class C

Bowlegs 20, Wilson 0

Bluejackeet 68, Medford 14

Buffalo 18, Tyrone 12

Covington-Douglas 62, Welch 8

Graham-Dustin 62, Webbers Falls 14

Maysville 54, Grandfield 8

Midway 60, Paoli 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 48, Sharon-Mutual 0

Timberlake 56, Balko 0

Tipton 28, Mountain View-Gotebo 12

Waynoka 42, Boise City 22

Beaver 46, Okeene 26

