Week 6
6A-1
Broken Arrow 55, Westmoore 14
Norman 41, Edmond Memorial 0
Edmond Santa Fe 69, Enid 14
Moore 49, Edmond North 7
Tulsa Union 31, Putnam North 7
6A-2
Lawton 42, Putnam West 0
Bixby 49, Ponca City 3
Del City 29, Deer Creek 18
Midwest City 31, Putnam City 3
Muskogee 34, Sapulpa 6
Stillwater 74, Choctaw 14
5A
Duncan 54, Southeast 30
Ada 9, Glenpool 7
Carl Albert 62, Northwest 0
Claremore 61, Tulsa Rogers 6
Lawton MacArthur 56, Western Heights 6
McGuinness 69, Guymon 7
Noble 40, Altus 17
Piedmont 52, Lawton Eisenhower 12
Pryor 57, Tulsa East Central 21
Skiatook 43, Tulsa Memorial 0
Tahlequah 35, Collinsville 28
Tulsa Hale 55, McAlester 0
Woodward 28, Guthrie 14
Class 4A
Bristow 36, Cleveland 5
Broken Bow 56, Stilwell 7
Cache 44, Elk City 14
Catoosa 18, Grove 17
Clinton 41, Elgin 21
Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6
Madill 36, Harrah 6
Newcatle 24, Chickasha 17
Oologah 49, Tulsa McLain 14
Poteau 50, Tulsa Central 8
Wagoner 76, Miami 6
Weatherford 33, Anadarko 6
Class 3A
Berryhill 42, Seq Claremore 7
Bethel 25, Pauls Valley 21
Cascia Hall 28, Vinita 7
Heritage Hall 28, Perkins 21
John Marshall 69, Blackwell 6
Kingfisher 55, Bridge Creek 13
Lincoln Christian 69, Webster 8
Mannford 39, Mount Saint Mary 14
Okmulgee 30, Roland 28
Plainview 42, Marlow 14
Purcell 35, Douglass 6
Sulphur 49, Lone Grove 26
Verdigris 48, Jay 13
Class 2A
Adair 58, Chouteau 12
Atoka 45, Wilburton 6
Beggs 75, Dewey 0
Chisholm 29, OC 12
Davis 35, Dickson 7
Eufaula 36, Hugo 26
Hartshorne 32, Antlers 14
Haskell 52, Victory Christian 26
Holland Hall 57, Westville 0
Jones 69, Kellyville 13
Kingston 62, Coalgate 6
Lexington 20, Stratford 16
Luther 49, Hennessey 14
Meeker 30, Chandler 16
Metro Christian 55, Wyandotte 12
Nowata 27, Salina 6
Okemah 56, Prague 25
Perry 69, Alva 20
Pocola 28, Panama 7
Sperry 62, Caney Valley 6
Star Spencer 30, Crooked Oak 6
Ulysses, Kan. 28, Newkirk 6
Valliant 20, Heavener 12
Vian 44, Seq-Tahlequah 13
Washington 37, Millwood 6
Class A
Allen 42, LIberty 6
Cashion 82, OCA 6
Colcord 30, Afton 6
Commerce 21, Fairland 8
Elmore City 33, Rush Springs 0
Gore 35, Porter 0
Hinton 20, Cordell 7
Hooker 54, Stanton County, Kan. 12
Hulbert 53, Talihina 20
Konawa 61, Mounds 35
Minco 55, Apache 21
Morrison 24, Barnsdall 22
Oklahoma Union 52, Quapaw 7
Pawhuska 67, Drumright 0
Pawnee 36, Hominy 14
Rejoice Christian 56, Ketchum 0
Ringling 28, Dibble 0
Savanna 14, Warner 6
Texhoma 13, Mooreland 6
Tonkawa 42, Woodland 30
Watonga 28, Oklahoma Bible 26
Wayne 28, Wewoka 26
Class B
Dewar 52, Cave Springs 0
Alex 58, Snyder 12
Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Carnegie 6
Canadian 50, Caddo 0
Central Marlow 50, Bray-Doyle 0
Cherokee 68, Waukomis 22
Cyril 42, Geary 30
Davenport 47, Wesleyan Christian 0
Depew 54, Olive 6
Garber 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Keota 54, Gans 8
Laverne 54, Canton 8
Prue 48, Yale 0
Regent Prep 55, Watts 6
Pioneer 48, Ringwood 40
Shattuck 59, Turpin 16
Summit Christian 45, South Coffeyville 0
Waurika 62, Wilson 34
Class C
Bowlegs 20, Wilson 0
Bluejackeet 68, Medford 14
Buffalo 18, Tyrone 12
Covington-Douglas 62, Welch 8
Graham-Dustin 62, Webbers Falls 14
Maysville 54, Grandfield 8
Midway 60, Paoli 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 48, Sharon-Mutual 0
Timberlake 56, Balko 0
Tipton 28, Mountain View-Gotebo 12
Waynoka 42, Boise City 22
Beaver 46, Okeene 26
