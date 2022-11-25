A Harper County deputy remains hospitalized after he was wounded in a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Buffalo.
The officer, Undersheriff Travis Painter, was wounded when a man, who had attempted to enter a location with a shotgun fired on deputies, according to authorities.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the man, who was approximately 30 years old, was shot and killed by deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name had not been released as of Friday afternoon.
According to the OSBI, Harper County deputies were called to the 100 block of Walnut Drive as a man armed with a shotgun was attempting to enter the location. The man, who was armed, left on foot.
The OSBI said deputies caught up with the man at the intersection of NE 6th St. and E. Brule St., where he opened fire on the deputies, who returned fire.
The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital then to the OU Medical Center.
The OSBI is continuing to investigate the shooting at the request of the Harper County Sheriff’s Office.
The OSBI release said the deputy was in stable condition. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Painter and his family.
