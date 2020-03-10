Forty percent of adults in the U.S. are obese. Compared to 100 U.S. cities, Oklahoma came out close to top, which in this case is not so good. Tulsa ranked 3 and Oklahoma City ranked 6 in obese and overweight people, according to WalletHub.
“Obesity takes a toll on the overall health of an individual causing them to take more sick days and usually lasting longer,” OSU County Extension Family & Consumer Science and 4-H Youth Development Educator Rhonda DeVor said. "The absenteeism cause reduced productivity at work as well as home.”
According to DeVor, fad diets, under-exercising, topping salads with high fat dressings and not paying attention to portion size are common mistakes people make when trying to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“Two big misconceptions is that people who are really busy or living on a budget have neither the time nor money to exercise and eat healthy,” TSET Healthy Living Program Wellness Coordinator Maria Guel-Rodriguez said. “Neither of which is true.”
Some tips for eating healthy without breaking the bank:
▪ Shop Seasonally. When buying fresh fruits and vegetables, try to choose ones in season to cut cost.
▪ Choose frozen fruits and vegetables over fresh, they are just as healthy and will last longer than fresh with less waste.
▪ Eat at home instead of eating out. It is cheaper and healthier. Cooking at home allows you to control what ingredients go into your foods such as butter, oils, salt and sugar.
▪ Plan ahead. Before heading to the store make a list and check out the weekly sales ad. This can take some extra time but can save lots of money by preventing excess or impulse buys.
▪ Try going meatless once a week. Meat can be expensive, choosing to go meatless once a week can save on the monthly food budget. Substitute meats with other proteins such as beans, eggs and legumes to help cut costs.
According to Registered Dietician for Morrison Heath Care Olivia Mayer, employers play a role in helping workers maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“Offering employee wellness incentive programs such as a discount on health insurance premiums or discounts to the local gym,” Mayer said. “Other ways include offering healthier choices in the vending and cafeterias and encouraging movement throughout the workday by providing a 10 to 15-minute walk, movement break.”
Access to health technologies such a Fitbit and other self-help apps, could help improve their employees willingness to exercise and eat healthy, DeVor said.
“I think it is a fine line when talking health and wellbeing,” DeVor said. “People like their privacy. At the same time I fell it is important for employers to offer health benefits on the job pertaining to fitness as well as relaxation.”
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has a body mass index (BMI) calculator online. BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. Find the calculator at https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm
