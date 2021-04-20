More than $20,000 was donated to Oklahoma food banks, food pantries and other food assistance programs by 41 county Farm Bureaus and county Women’s Leadership Committees as a part of Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s Community Food Assistance Matching Program.
The program was designed to connect county organizations to their communities by donating to local food assistance programs, which OKFB matched up to $100.
“This past year has been difficult for many across our state, and those of us in agriculture believe feeding fellow Oklahomans is our duty and responsibility,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We are proud that so many county Farm Bureaus across the state stepped up to serve those in need in their communities by donating to local food assistance organizations.”
Thirty-seven county Farm Bureaus donated to local food assistance organizations including Caddo, Canadian, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Haskell, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Latimer, LeFlore, Lincoln, Logan, McIntosh, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Texas, Tillman, Washington and Woodward.
Four county Women’s Leadership Committees also donated to the program including Canadian County WLC, Comanche County WLC, Garfield County WLC and Ottawa County WLC. The OKFB Women’s Leadership Committee also contributed to two state-level organizations.
