If you have a social media account, you’ve probably heard by now that Friday the 13th will coincide with a full Harvest Moon this year. Why is that exciting?
This particular phenomenon hasn’t occurred in almost 20 years and won’t happen again until 2049, according to NASA.
So what is a Harvest Moon?
The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, or the beginning of fall, which will be Sept. 23.
During the harvest season farmers sometimes need to work late into the night by the light of the moon,” according to an article by Gordon Johnston on NASA’s website. “Usually the full moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the northern U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe.”
This moon doesn’t always occur in September and goes be many names.
“Since the Harvest Moon is not always in September, other European names for the full moon in September are the Fruit Moon, as a number of fruits ripen as the end of summer approaches, or the Barley Moon, from the harvesting and threshing of the barley,” Johnston wrote.
The moon will be at its fullest early Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m. central time but the event started Thursday and will go through Saturday, according to reports.
