Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E) recently donated hundreds of electric fans to seniors and families with low income to help residents stay safe and cool during the hot summer months.
OG&E volunteers handed out 60 fans in the Woodward area to those who may be at higher risk for heat-related injuries and illnesses. OG&E partnered with local nonprofit organizations that serve these vulnerable residents, including the Salvation Army.
“OG&E’s fan donation program helps our community’s most vulnerable residents stay cool, safe and comfortable in the summer heat,” said Mike Miles from the Salvation Army. “We’re really grateful that OG&E prioritizes helping seniors and families with low income in the Woodward community!”
The electric company will donate a total of 1,700 electric fans to customers across its service area.
