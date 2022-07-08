The weekly agenda for the Woodward County Commissioners is set for 10 a.m. Monday in the courthouse.
Sandy Settle with Oklahoma State Department of Health will be present regarding the Rise NACHO grant.
Officials will hear a C-Pace program presentation and discussion with Nancy Graham with INCOG and Mike Jones with City of Woodward.
Resolutions are as follows: R-22-35 is authorizing the County Treasurer to credit to county highway accounts the interest monies accrued from county highway funds FY 2022/2023. Resolution R-22-38 is to determine the maximum monthly expenditures for June 2022.
Consider/Action topics include:
- County Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Request for Appropriations for June 2022
- Monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector for June 2022.
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report.
- Appointment of Justin Alexander as District #3 foreman.
Another topic is to discuss the dates to be observed as holidays by Woodward County in 2023
