Woodward County Commissioners will discuss security upgrades at the courthouse during their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
Commissioners will also discuss advertising a public hearing on a resolution to close a county road in District 1.
Other agenda items include:
- Update on grants
- Discussion with county officers
- 4-week payroll
- Monthly payroll
- Repairing a portion of the northeast corner of the driveway at the EMS building
- Purchase orders
- Transfer of appropriations from contingencies fund until county general M & O.
Also, commissioners will have their annual tour of the Woodward County Juvenile Detention Center.
*****
Earlier this week, city commissioners held their regular meeting.
Commissioners approved the reappointment of Warren Gore to the Senior Center Board and appointed Christ Pagett to the board. They also approved the reappointment of Mike Hensal and James Cline to the Airport Authority Board.
Reappointed to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission were Ricky Frech and Brianna Domnick.
A facilities use agreement with Omni Communications was approved.
*****
Also this week, filing for city offices was held and Ward 1 Commissioner Sandi Liles and Ward 4 Commissioner Tom Fisher filed for another term without opposition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.