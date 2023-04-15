By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
With high temperatures and no rain in the area, Woodward County Commissioners will consider a burn ban at their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
The agenda item calls for discussion on a resolution for a burn ban through May 1.
A number of counties in western Oklahoma already have a burn ban in place, including Dewey, Major, Alfalfa and Blaine. Cimarron and Texas counties in the panhandle also have burn bans. If current weather conditions continue, other area counties are likely to take up burn bans as well.
Past burn bans put in place by the county have allowed exceptions for welding and grilling under certain conditions.
Also on Monday, commissioners will take up the bid for a Metal Fire House for the Mutual Fire Department. The lone bid, from a company in Hammon, was tabled last week for further consideration.
The agenda also includes interlocal agreements between the county and the Woodward and Mooreland school districts.
Commissioners are also due to consider agreements with a construction manager and architecht for the upcoming fiscal year.
Other items include:
- Possible discussion with county officers and emergency management
- Grant updates
- OMMA Certificate of Compliance renewal for Mean Green Growers in Disrict 3.
- Allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified to April 12.
- Resolution to transfer a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from District 2 to District 1. The truck will be used for insect spraying.
Woodward’s city commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in city hall to take up a fairly short agenda.
A public hearing is set on a property owner’s request to assume the old easement on his property in the 3900 block of Oklahoma Ave. An action item is on the regular agenda.
The consent agenda includes facilities use and public street use agreements with Woodward Main Street for Movies in the Park and the Food Truck Throw Down. Also on the consent agenda is the reappointment of Mary Ann Hawkins, Rocky Simmons and Alan Case to the Visual Arts Commission.
In action items, the commissioners will consider an ordinance on cemetery regulations and one on licensing and regulations for specific businesses/occupations.
Also they will consider the interlocal participation agreement with the interlocal purchasing system.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take action to create the Woodward Regional Hospital Transition Advisory Board which will include 8 members appointed by the city manager.
