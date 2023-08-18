A 2023-2024 budget discussion is part of Monday’s Woodward County Commission meeting agenda.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
The item on budget comes at the end of the meeting with most of the other items listed pretty routine in nature.
Commissioners will take up the mid for the Mutual Fire Department building that was tabled last week so Mutual officials could study it closer. The bid of $91,874 from Rigid Steel Structures was the only one received.
Other items include:
- Updates on grants
- Possible discussion with county officers and emergency management
- Payroll
- Purchase orders
- Appointment of requisition and receiving officers for OSU Extension
- Allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax
- Transfer of appropriation out of fair debut into fair maintenance and operation.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Professional services agreements provide most of the agenda.
Commissioners will take up an agreement with Garver LLC for a couple of projects.
Also, they will take up possible agreements with Parkhill for sewer line and water line relocation and replacement as part of the upcoming Department of Transportation 9th Street project.
Another item is taking action on bids relative to improvements at the Woodward Industrial Building.
The consent agenda includes the appointment of Chris Ames and Bret Brewer to the joint airport zoning board for West Woodward Airport. The zoning board is a joint effort between the city and county.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will deal with some of the same items, plus a couple of more.
The authority is set to have a “Trash Off Day” on Sept. 16, allowing for free landfill privileges. Also, the authority will take action on a lease agreement with the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.