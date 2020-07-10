Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning at the courthouse will include several items of business.
The board will consider the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations, as well as determine maximum monthly highway expenditures for June 2020.
Commissioners will consider possibly appointing a human resource representative for the county.
A notice to proceed with the rehabilitation project for the bridge over Bearcat Creek 77N213E410002 will be considered.
Two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered. One is for Whitehead Pharms in District 3 on a tract in SE ¼ section 36 T24N R21W SW corner of SE ¼ N 650 feet east 599.93 feet 8.95 acres. Another from REFA LLC in District 1 SE ¼ Section 25 T25N R19W, an area inside coordinates in a canyon, will be considered.
Commissioners will consider professional legal services contract between the board and County Assessor and Tisdal & O’Hara PLLC to appear as counsel on July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
The board will consider a contract for services between the Assessor’s office through the board and Visual Lease Services Inc. providing services for all new construction of oil and gas related property.
Universal Life Insurance with Living Benefits will be discussed.
Commissioners will consider the County Treasurer’s monthly report to the State Auditor and Inspector for the Month of June 2020.
Two sealed countywide six month bids will be considered by the board. One is for track hoe services and the other is for tires.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.