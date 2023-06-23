Interlocal agreements will be taken up by Woodward County Commissioners at their meeting on Monday.
In addition more six-month bids are on he agenda.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
Interlocal agreements to be approved are with ACCO SIG-SIF, and Sharon-Mutual Public Schools.
Commissioners will also consider a lease between the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Supply shooting range.
Another agreement on the agenda is with Western Plains Youth and Family Services for the services and facilities of the Northwest Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center.
Also, commissioners will take up the agreement with OSU Extension.
Six-month bids to be opened are for tires and trackhoe services. Commissioners will also go over the bids from two weeks ago for gyp rock.
Other routine items include:
- Monthly payroll
- Contracts for FY 23-24
- Batch purchase orders
- Grant updates
- County assessor monthly report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.