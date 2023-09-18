With a fairly light agenda filled with primarily routine items, Woodward County Commissioners wrapped up their weekly meeting in less than 30 minutes on Monday.
Finishing touches are being put on a $7.8 million budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year with a vote on approval set for next week.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White pointed out the contingency fund (or carryover) from the proposed budget is just over $162,000. Added to previous carryovers, the county’s total contingency fund will be in the neighborhood of $3.65 million.
Commissioners also gave permission to Northwest Domestic Crisis Services to light up the courthouse in October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Other items approved on Monday were:
- Monthly reports of officers
- The court clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report
- The case balance summary report for August 2023 for the court clerk
- Allocation of the alcoholic beveage tax of $20,806.20.
- A resolution concerning the county road and machinery revolving fund.
- Payroll for September
- Batch purchase orders
Commissioners designated County Clerk Wendy Dunlap and District 1 Commissioner Troy White as the contacts for Woodward County regarding the opioid abatement grant.
With that, they also approved a letter of intent for the county to take part in the grant. The letter was sent to the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board and the state attorney general.
Under new business, Clint White said biweekly calls with the architect for improvements at the courthouse will start next week.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m.
