Woodward County Commissioners on Monday discussed possibly calling an election to extend a portion of a sales tax due to expire in October.
Voter in 2013 approved a half-cent sales tax to build in the Woodward County Event Center and renovate other buildings at the fairgrounds. One 10th of that tax will continue for maintenance, the other four 10ths will come off the books in October as the project was actually paid off a couple of years early.
David Floyd, a bond advisor for the county, showed commissioners some options if they want to call an election to extend the tax for additional projects.
He gave the commissioners options such as a bond issue if the tax is extended or a pay as you go option.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White noted there a number of needs in county buildings such as “a roof leaking at the juvenile detention center,” and bathrooms in the courthouse that needs renovations.
District 1 Commissioner Troy White also pointed out some projects such as replacing old security camera systems in the courthouse and jail, plus an issue with the east side fo the parking lot at the EMS building, among others.
Commissioners opted to hold a special meeting with county officers to get a final list of possible projects before a decision and to put the call for a possible election on the next meeting agenda.
Commissioners read and signed a proclamation declaring May 1-7 Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week.
Dr. Tom Lucas gave a short grant update.
“We met with the chair of the Quinlan water district and talked about possibilities of funding for a second well,” Lucas said. “We also had a couple of agencies visit this week to look at some projects.
“The USDA has released some opportunities in the last few days and I will go through them this week of see if there is anything we need to look at.”
Commissioners again tabled an agreement with an architect for county projects until they get a project list together.
Also, commissioners approved purchase orders and accepted the completion of the parking lot improvement at the county event center.
Commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse.
