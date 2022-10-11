The Woodward County Commissioners are continuing the burn ban until Oct. 17 at their weekly meeting Tuesday.
“Things are still dry and warmer than normal,” said Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
Oklahoma Forestry Services shows burn bans currently from Woodward and Dewey counties through to a majority of central and eastern Oklahoma counties. The Mesonet shows Woodward is in the category of severe fire danger.
The Woodward County Budget for FY 2022/2023 was approved with adding the carry over amount of $603,205.59 and a total budget of 7,613,501.15 for next year. This budget includes a 3% raise for courthouse and jailhouse employees.
Bid B-22-25 amending was approved to remove the fence bid of $6,400 and to add a bid for the culvert of $6,250 at the fairgrounds parking lot expansion.
The Board approved the renewal of Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Authority for Russell Farms LLC.
Routine items approved were:
- Determining maximum monthly expenditures for the previous month.
- Purchase orders
- 4 week payroll
- Monthly officer reports
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for the previous month.
- Monthly report of the county treasurer for the previous month.
