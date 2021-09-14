In the last few weeks there has been a rash of burglaries in and around Woodward, according to Captain Darren Navratil with the Woodward Police Department.
"The Woodward Police Department and the Woodward County Sheriff’s office have been working on the various cases," Navratil said. "A suspect has been identified, but we have yet to apprehend him."
Navratil asks residents to remove valuables from vehicles and make sure they are locked.
"The suspect(s) have entered outbuildings on some properties," Navratil said. "Please make sure your homes, sheds, and shop buildings are locked as well."
