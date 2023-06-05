Woodward County Commissioners awarded several bids and took care of several routine items during their weekly meeting in the courthouse.
B&H Paving was the only company to bid on 6-month chip and seal/crack and seal, and also for the 6-month fog sealing bid.
Commissioners selected two different companies for contract hauling. Pfeifer Trucking was picked for in dump hauling and Dustin Donley Construction for belly dump hauling.
The 6-month bid for emulsion went to Ergon, one of three companies that offered bids.
In a grant report, Dr. Tom Lucas noted that he met with commissioners concerning Airport Road west of Woodward and it could possibly be considered for a safe streets federal grants. Applications are due in mid-July.
Commissioners also signed the yearly pledge and guarantee for the Northwest Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
Other actions included
- approving minutes of previous May and special meetings
- approving two sets of batch purchase orders
- approving monthly reports from county officers
- approving the transfer of $350 from the treasurer maintenance and operation into treasurer travel
- approving disposal of items from the assessors office and the treasurer’s offices to be junked or traded in.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
