The Woodward County Commissioners met Tuesday morning in the courthouse and awarded one bid then took no action on another.
The bid for right-of-way countywide mowing for sixth months was awarded to Cross Timber Construction for $145 per mowed mile.
No bids were received for six-month grind and seal countywide.
The Interlocal Agreement between Woodward County Board of County Commissioners and the Town of Ft. Supply was approved.
A resolution authorizing the Woodward County Treasurer to follow the Investment Policy for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 was approved.
The land and right-of-way acquisition services agreement between Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc and Woodward County, Oklahoma Sharon Road (EW-51) improvements was approved.
State Auditor and Inspector mileage reimbursement for July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 with an increase of 62.5 cents was also approved.
Routine items included approving minutes of previous, 4-week payroll, allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified thru June 14, 2022 and the appointment of requisition and receiving agents for ARPA funds.
