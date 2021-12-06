Monday morning at the courthouse, Woodward County Commissioners approved a resolution to provide safety bonuses.
Providing incentive awards for safety-related job performance is allowed by state statute. Commissioners stipulated for most offices to use a non-budgeted cash account, where possible. The board is hoping to make this a yearly incentive when the County has less than 10 percent safety related injuries. The bonus does not apply to elected officers.
Officials also discussed getting safety meetings going again. County Clerk Wendy Dunlap offered to contact High Plains Technology Center to get those meetings started again for all county employees.
Braden Briggeman with Red Dirt Nursery, LLC presented the board with documentation for a certificate of compliance renewal for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Commissioners looked over the information and Dunlap gave Briggeman a letter.
Commissioners approved the monthly allotment transfer of appropriations out of general use tax into jail use tax for the sheriff to run the jail.
The board approved purchase of insecticide for mosquito fogger to be used countywide.
According to Troy White, the County Health Department used to purchase the insecticide for the county to disperse. “They can’t anymore. They lost the budgetary funds to do that last year,” Troy White said. “We split the expense between the three districts.”
After the first of the year, the price of the chemical is reportedly going up about $1,000, according to District 3 Interim Commissioner Donny Thorn.
“In the summertime, in mosquito season, the highway guys fog all the small communities within the county,” Troy White said, “Also, Crystal Beach Park and several places throughout the county for mosquito eradication. So I would think it would be a pretty good idea to go ahead and purchase it now.”
The cost of the chemical is $3,039.66 per district. In addition to regular business,
Commissioners approved a resolution disposing of an Echo Pole Saw for District 2 to be junked.
Sealed bids were opened for yearly election ballots. Bids from Midwest Direct and Royal Printing Service were essentially the same. The board approved Royal Printing Service at the suggestion of Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell as her preferred bidder based on reliability.
