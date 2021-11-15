During the meeting Monday morning at the courthouse, Woodward County Commissions approved $20,103.26 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax, certified Nov. 10, 2021.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White reported that three Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants have been awarded in Woodward County.
Rural Water District 2 was awarded $60,000 for a well tie-in project. Fort Supply was awarded $64,945 for 199 Automatic meter reading (AMR) electric meters. Mooreland was awarded $59,253 for an excavator.
According to Clint White, the cap on these grant awards is $65,000. They will now be sent to the State for final approval.
County Clerk Wendy Dunlap gave a letter to representatives for an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana certificate of compliance for D Boy Dispensaries in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W on 3.95 acres in District 1.
Monthly reports for officers and the report of the County Treasurer to the State auditor for October 2021 were approved.
The board approved appointments of Clint White and Jonna Schmidt as requisition officers and Les Spray and Donnie McDannald as receiving agents for District 2.
