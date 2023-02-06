By Johnny McMahan
Woodward County Commissioners approved several items at their regular meeting Monday in the courthouse, including a couple of pipeline permits in District 3.
Commissioners approved a permit for Northwestern Electric Cooperative for an overhead powerline in District 3 and also waived the permit fee. Also approved as a permit from Woodward Iodine Corporation for a brine pipeline, also in District 3.
Commissioners also approved the request from Care Campus to put a display of wooden cutouts of children on the courthouse lawn in April to highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month. The cutouts will be allowed from the first of April to removal on May 1.
Routine items approved included:
- monthly reports of county officers
- circuit engineering district auction policies
- a transfer of $15,000 in appropriations from the county clerk personal services into county clerk maintenance and operations for various equipment
- treasurer’s monthly report
- court clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report in amount of $56,522.86.
After an executive session, commissioners voted to participate in a liability lawsuit relating to e-cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol, drugs and other illicit substances.
Commissioners heard a grant update from Dr. Tom Lucas, who noted a grant for firefighting equipment through homeland security is available with the deadline to apply this Friday (Feb. 10).
Another potential grant from USDA Rural Development could fit the Fort Supply issue (the former William S. Key prison) with the deadline for that grant April 30.
The USDA program is for community-driven projects and partnerships that will serve people in low-income and underserved rural communities. According to a fact sheet the program offers a minimum grant award of $500,000 and a maximum award of $2 million.
