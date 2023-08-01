The Woodward Municipal Authority held a special meeting on Monday.
The only item schedule was the Lease of Management Services Agreement between the Woodward Municipal Authority and Integris Health Woodward Hospital, LLC.
The agreement will be over a 20 year time frame and will assure the community comprehensive, quality healthcare services will be available locally, officials said. The goal is to have Integris operating the hospital sometime before Dec. 1, with a more formal announcement expected in the near future.
Integris was selected to operate the hospital earlier this year.
Current hospital provider AllianceHealth is ending its lease with the hospital by the end of November.
