Woodward County Commissioners passed a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for the Town of Mutual at their meeting on Monday.
The CDBG grant being applied for is $126,000 to resurface a half mile of the main road going to the high school, said District 2 Commissioner Clint White.
In a series of four votes, commissioners approved the resolution, adopted the citizen participation plan for the grant, approved leverage and sign forms and granted authority to commission chair Troy White and county clerk Wendy Dunlap to sign the application documents.
Mutual has already received an OEDA REAP grant of $75,057.03 to chip and seal streets in the town. The community is adding $8,250 in ARPA funds for the project, bringing the total of that project to $83,307.63.
In another item, after some discussion from residents on both sides of the issue, commissioners essentially took no action on closing an unmaintained road in District 1.
Commissioners will allow the road to stay open and unmaintained, and also give permission for an unlocked gate to be put up on the west end of the road to keep people from driving in and dumping trash.
The road is located some four miles north of Mooreland from SH 50 and EW 36, east a mile to the intersection of EW 36 and NS 215.
Also approved was the alcoholic beverage tax of $20,777.97 certified through March 13.
Commissioners voted to participate in the settlement agreement with several pharmaceutical supply chains concerning opioid prescription drugs. The settlement comes from a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in Oklahoma. Settlements were made in November and December of 2022.
Commissioners approved purchase orders and a change in projects on the five-year plan with circuit engineering District 8.
County commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
