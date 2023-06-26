Woodward County Commissioners approved a number of yearly agreements and granted bids at their meeting Monday in the courthouse.
Among items approved were the interlocal agreements with ACCO and the Sharon-Mutual Public Schools.
Also approved was the agreement with Western Plains Youth and Family Services for housing juveniles at the Northwest Oklahoma Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Cost is $58 a day per person.
Another agreement was with OSU Cooperative Extension.
Commissioners also approved yearly contracts for each district and various county offices for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
Two companies were awarded the bid for 6-month gyp rock with consideration of mileage – U. S. Gypsum and Arcosa.
The bid for 6-month tires went to the only bidder, Direct Discout Tires.
Dustin Conley Construction was awarded the bid for 6-month trackhoe services.
In the grant update, Dr. Tom Lucas noted that the state legislature made $10 million available for rural water districts.
“I don’t know the rules yet (on the grants) but we need to be ready particularly for Quinlan and also other water districts,” Lucas said. “This might be an opportunity.”
Lucas added that more about the rules in the next week or 10 days.
Lucas also said the REAP program is coming up the first of July and “we ought to try and get as much as we can out of it.”
Other agenda items approved during the meeting included:
- Monthly payroll
- Purchase orders
- Allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax through June 13 ($21,900.40)
- Treasurer’s financial statement for resale property fund ($693,840.78)
- County assessor monthly report
- Disposal of a shredder to be junked for the county treasureer.
Tabled was a lease agreement between the sheriff’s office and the Fort Supply shooting range until the legal document is completed.
Woodward County Commissioners meet each Monday in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
