By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
A 15-hit attack, including three home runs, has the Woodward Boomers in the Class 5A state tournament for the third consecutive year.
Woodward simply overpowered Lawton MacArthur 15-4 in the regional championship game on their home field Thursday.
An eight-run bottom of the sixth inning capped a three-run game-ending homer by Laynee Vo, ended what had been a competitive game an inning early.
Earlier in the inning, Makale Floyd blasted a two-run homer.
Justice Wilson, Payton Rowley and Lizzy Hall all doubled in the inning and Jordyn Wadley and Madison Davis had hits.
Woodward, 25-7, trailed just once at 1-0 after the top of the first inning.
Wadley’s two-run homer in the bottom half gave the Boomers the lead for good.
Woodward added two more runs in the third on an RBI double by Floyd and an error.
In the fourth, the Boomers made it 7-1. Allie Don Carlos and Emily Nelson reached to start rally, then Rowley singled home a run, Hall hit a sacrifice fly and Floyd doubled in another.
Lawton MacArthur came back in the top of the fifth with a three-run homer, trimming the lead to 7-4.
The score held until the Woodward explosion in the sixth.
Hall went the distance, striking out nine and allowing five hits.
The Boomers will play Thursday at the Firelake Ballfields in Shawnee. The time and opponent will be announced by Monday.
Lawton MacArthur reached the final by beating Altus 27-14. At one point, Lawton MacArthur trailed 10-1.
