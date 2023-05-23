Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.