Tim Gatz, the director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, will be the featured speaker at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday, May 8.
Gatz is also the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and serves as Gov. Stitt’s secretary of transportation.
He has been with the department of transportation for nearly 30 years.
This month’s luncheon is sponsored by two of the community’s premiere events - the Classic Bowl and the Woodward Elks Rodeo
The Classic Bowl runs from May 29 through June 3 featuring students from three states. The Elks Rodeo is June 7-10.
The luncheon starts around 11:45 a.m. in the Woodward Conference Center.
