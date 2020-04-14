The Oklahoma Transportation Commission met recently and approved a contract to resurface a portion of US Highway 412 in Woodward County.
The almost $4.8 million contract was awarded to Cummins Construction, a contractor out of Enid, according to ODOT Spokesperson Madison Schein.
The project is expected to start mid to late summer and last for a couple of months. The section to be resurfaced spans from Lakeview Drive in Woodward heading east towards State Highway 50, Schein said.
“While there is significantly less traffic on our highways right now, the transportation infrastructure maintained by ODOT is absolutely critical to emergency response and the supply chain, both locally and nationally,” said Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz.
During the meeting, Commissioners voted to award 29 contracts totaling $60 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 26 counties, according to an ODOT press release.
Contracts, bid information, the commission’s monthly agenda and project details can be found at www.odot.org.
