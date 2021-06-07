The Oklahoma Blood Institute has scheduled a number of blood drives in the area this month.
They include:
June 8 - CF Industries (bloodmobile), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 10 -St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Kennedy Hall, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 11 - Walmart in Woodward (bloodmobile), noon to 6 p.m.
June 11 - Woodward Community drive in Pioneer Room, noon to 6 p.m.
June 21 - Leedey Community Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 21 - Mooreland United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 22 - Deep Water Chemicals (bloodmobile), 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
June 22 - Woodward Bank 7 (bloodmobile), 9 a.m. to noon.
June 29 - Northwestern-Woodward (bloodmobile), 10 a.. to 3 p.m.
June 29 - Stock Exchange Bank (bloodmobile), 8:30 a.m. to noon.
June 30 - Woodward Church of Christ, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
