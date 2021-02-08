Oklahoma Blood Institute has scheduled a number of blood drives in the area. Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition t-shirt.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
“Nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Whether they’re fighting cancer or a blood disorder, or overcoming trauma, patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also counting on convalescent plasma—which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus or who test positive for the antibodies. Patients are the reason we’re asking anyone and everyone who is able to donate blood or plasma to ‘rise up and give’ as often as they can.”
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Upcoming blood drives in the area include
Feb. 11 - Providence Place, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Woodward Bank 7, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 12 - Omni Media Group, 101 Center, noon to 6 p.m.
Feb. 12 - Walmart in Woodward, noon to 6 p.m.
Feb. 14 - Woodward First Baptist Church, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Sharon-Mutual High School, noon to 4 p.m.
Feb. 22 - Vici High School, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.