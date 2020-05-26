An Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at AllianceHealth Hospital in Woodward.
The blood drive will be held in the hospital’s community room.
Free COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered for donors age 18-up. Antibody test results will be mailed.
OBI has an immediate need for healthy blood donors.
“Our state is making great strides to overcome the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, and Oklahoma Blood Institute is proud to innovate this testing initiative,” said John Armitage, M.D., president & CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The antibody tests will give our generous donors the important health information they need as they get back to work and activities.”
Donors will receive a free t-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H20 Water and Adventure Park in Tulsa.
The OBI’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods and have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks and staff members and donors will have their temperature taken before starting work or entering facility.
For more information go to obi.org.
