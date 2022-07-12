The Oklahoma Blood Institute has a number of blood drives coming up acorss the area.
All successful blood donors will receive a free “Keep Rolling Along” summer t-shirt and their choice of the following tickets:
- One free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma
- One free ticket to Frontier City Theme Park
- Two free tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Upcoming blood drives
July 8 – Vici Community, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 12 – Fairview Regional Medical Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 14 – St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Woodward, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
July 20 – Moose Lodge, Woodward, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 20 – Share Medical Center, Alva, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 22 – Stock Exchange Bank, Woodward, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
July 22 – Healthback of Woodward, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 24 – Cleo Springs Community, Noon to 3 p.m.
July 25 – Leedey High School, Noon to 6 p.m.
July 26 – Stirde Bank-Woodward, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 26 – Providence Place, Woodward, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
July 27 – Shattuck Community, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
July 27 – Harper County Community Hospital, Buffalo, Noon to 6 p.m.
July 28 – Mooreland Heritage Manor, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 29 – Cargill Salt, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 30 – Woodward Fire and Police Department Challenge, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 31 – Woodward First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Noon to 3 p.m.
