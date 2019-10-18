Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Woodward Leadership Advisory Board is hosting fundraisers for the United Fund with meals for the community.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served on Monday, Oct. 21
Taco stacks will be served on Wednesday, Oct. 23
Frito chili pies will be served on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
All donations from the meals will go to the United Fund.
“It is to help and support United Fund, our main goal is to raise funds for them,” Campus Coordinator Emmy McNeal. “We usually do this every year.”
The United Fund supports several local organizations including: Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Kids, Inc., Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Northwest Oklahoma Chapter of the American Red Cross, Northwest, Oklahoma Literacy Council, Salvation Army, Woodward Senior Citizens Center, High Plains Outreach Center, The Pregnancy Center, Woodward Arts & Theatre Center and Woodward Senior Nutrition.
