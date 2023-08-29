Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience.
The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit interviews in December. Graduation and the education pinning ceremony are scheduled for Dec. 3.
The students, their hometowns and teaching assignments are listed below by their degree path.
Agriculture Education – Rosco Setzer of Chelsea, Mooreland High School
Early Childhood Education – Maggie Bellew of Beaver, Fowler Early Childhood Center (Enid); Jasmine Hagemeier of Fort Supply, Woodward Early Childhood Center; Kassandra Kuns of Forgan, Longfellow Elementary School (Alva); Harlie Whisenant of Hollis, Washington Early Childhood Center (Alva); Ashley Hromas-Roach of Enid, Waukomis Elementary School. Roach is also earning an elementary education degree.
Elementary Education – Arlene Ayala of Woodward, Mooreland Elementary School; Jerika Coon of Sapulpa, Washington Early Childhood Center (Alva); Brandi Ehardt of Enid, Drummond Elementary School; Saydy Graybill of Alva, Cherokee Elementary School; Erika Hernandez of Laverne, Longfellow Elementary (Alva); Donovan Paden of Great Bend, Kansas, Freedom Public Schools; Mary Smart of Douglas, Garber Public Schools; Matt Voth of Hutchinson, Kansas, Riley County Grade School (Kansas)
English Education – Shayna Miller of Tuttle, Alva Public Schools
Mathematics Education – Breanna Hubbard of Enid, Drummond High School
Secondary Social Science Education – Joshua Foos of Enid, Pond Creek-Hunter High School
Teacher candidates were able to find free and “new” professional outfits from the Teacher’s Closet to help transition their wardrobe to professional dress. The Teacher’s Closet is open to all Northwestern students regardless of major.
For more information on Northwestern’s teacher education program, or how to donate gently used or new clothing to benefit young professionals contact Dr. Jen Oswald, associate professor of education and chair of the Division of Education, at (580) 327-8451 or jdoswald@nwosu.edu.
